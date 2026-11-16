



China has developed an upgraded version of its VT-4 main battle tank, a platform that forms a significant part of the Pakistan Army's armoured fleet, PTI news reported.





The enhanced variant, believed to be designated the VT-4B, incorporates advanced armour protection, upgraded electronic systems and improved battlefield networking capabilities.





The new tank is expected to make its public debut at the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, scheduled to take place from 7 to 13 December. The designation VT-4B suggests a substantial evolution from the current VT-4A model.





The VT-4 is China's principal export-oriented main battle tank and is already in service with the armed forces of Pakistan, Nigeria and Thailand. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute data, Pakistan signed a contract for 679 VT-4 tanks, with local assembly and licensed production taking place under the 'Haider' designation.





While the Pakistan Army has already inducted the VT-4 into service, its performance in major combat operations has yet to be fully assessed. It remains unclear whether Islamabad intends to procure the newly upgraded VT-4B variant.





Chinese military hardware now accounts for around 80 per cent of Pakistan's army, air force and naval equipment, underlining the depth of defence cooperation between the two countries.





The VT-4B incorporates several technologies that appear to draw on developments associated with China's latest-generation armoured vehicle programs, including features seen on the advanced Type 100 family and the upgraded Type 99B main battle tank. Despite these enhancements, the VT-4B retains the overall configuration of a third-generation main battle tank.





Images circulating online indicate extensive armour improvements. The vehicle features reinforced protection across the front hull and side sections, with thicker explosive reactive armour extending lower on the vehicle to shield vulnerable areas of the hull and running gear.





One of the most notable changes is the installation of a remotely operated 30 mm weapon station, replacing the conventional 12.7 mm roof-mounted machine gun. The larger-calibre system is intended to enhance the tank's ability to counter emerging threats such as loitering munitions, first-person-view drones, infantry units and anti-tank teams.





The VT-4B is also fitted with what appears to be the GL-6 active protection system, a capability associated with some of the People's Liberation Army's newest tanks. The system reportedly employs four turret-mounted phased-array radar panels to provide 360-degree threat detection and tracking, supported by interceptor launchers positioned at the rear of the turret.





Crew situational awareness has also been upgraded through the introduction of a larger independently mounted electro-optical and infrared sensor suite for the commander, improving target detection and battlefield observation.





Enhanced communications equipment is another feature of the new variant. Larger antenna installations are believed to support higher-bandwidth data links, potentially enabling improved vehicle-to-vehicle communication and more effective participation in network-enabled operations.





Photographs of the vehicle additionally reveal a compact radio-frequency array mounted alongside the remote weapon station. Although its exact purpose has not been confirmed, defence analysts believe it could serve either as an independent fire-control radar or as a high-power microwave system designed to disrupt or disable incoming drones.





The VT-4B reflects a broader trend in armoured warfare, where protection against drones, improved battlefield awareness and integrated electronic systems are becoming as important as traditional firepower and armour. Its unveiling will be closely watched by existing VT-4 operators, particularly Pakistan, which could emerge as a potential customer for the upgraded platform.





PTI







