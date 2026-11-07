



Major political parties in Balochistan have jointly announced a province-wide shutdown strike on 19 November, signalling a coordinated campaign against what they describe as the province's deteriorating political, security and economic conditions.





The decision was reached during an all-parties conference held at the Quetta Press Club and organised by the Awami National Party (ANP). The meeting was chaired by ANP provincial president Asghar Khan Achakzai and brought together representatives from several influential political groups across the province.





Participants agreed to transform their collective political and democratic efforts into a broader movement aimed at addressing mounting public grievances and longstanding governance concerns.





As part of the campaign, demonstrations will be held at district headquarters throughout Balochistan following the shutdown. Political leaders also announced a provincial-level meeting on 26 November to determine the next phase of their strategy.





In addition, an all-parties conference is scheduled for the first week of December, where Balochistan's key issues will be presented before national political leadership in an effort to draw wider attention to the province's challenges.





Representatives from the National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party and other political organisations participated in the gathering, highlighting a rare show of unity among diverse political forces in the province.





In a joint declaration, the parties described the situation in Balochistan as "alarming and unacceptable", citing persistent insecurity, terrorism, extremism, armed group activity, targeted killings and kidnappings for ransom as major concerns affecting daily life.





The declaration also highlighted the unresolved issue of missing persons, which remains one of the most sensitive and contentious issues in the province. Leaders further pointed to rising unemployment, worsening economic conditions and the difficulties faced by transporters and passengers travelling along national highways.





Political parties argued that the closure of key trade and transit routes with Afghanistan and Iran has significantly disrupted commercial activity, placing additional pressure on Balochistan's already fragile economy.





They also drew attention to soaring inflation, prolonged electricity and gas shortages, petroleum levies and restrictions on essential agricultural inputs, including urea fertiliser. According to the declaration, these challenges have negatively affected agriculture, trade, industry and employment opportunities across the province.





The participating parties launched sharp criticism of both the provincial and federal governments, accusing them of failing to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, protect natural resources and restore economic stability.





The planned shutdown and subsequent protests reflect growing political dissatisfaction in Pakistan's largest province by area, where security concerns, economic underdevelopment and disputes over resource distribution have remained central issues for decades.





Leaders at the conference indicated that, unless meaningful action is taken, their movement could expand further in the coming weeks.





ANI







