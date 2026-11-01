



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) effort has entered a crucial stage after three private-sector contenders submitted bids to develop the prototypes of the country’s future stealth fighter, moving forward a government-funded project valued at approximately ₹15,000 crore.





The proposals have been submitted to the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the organisation responsible for managing the AMCA development effort. The competition now advances into a key procurement phase, with the government set to evaluate the submissions before selecting a development partner for prototype construction.





The three competing groups are TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL); a consortium led by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL); and a Bharat Forge-led consortium that includes Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). Final bid documentation and subsequent government announcements will formally define the participating companies and their respective responsibilities.





The winning bidder will collaborate with ADA, which functions under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to develop and manufacture five AMCA prototypes. The prototype development effort is expected to be carried out at a new aerospace facility being established at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, where aircraft assembly, integration and testing activities are planned.





The competition represents a notable shift in India’s military aviation development framework. Instead of automatically assigning the prototype phase to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the government has opened the process to competitive bidding from private industry.





ADA will continue to retain responsibility for the aircraft’s design and technological development, while the selected industrial partner will support execution and prototype construction.





The approach is intended to broaden participation from India’s private aerospace sector and strengthen domestic industrial capabilities in advanced combat aircraft manufacturing. Defence analysts view the move as an important milestone in India’s efforts to expand private-sector involvement in strategically significant aerospace projects.





AMCA is being developed as a twin-engine, fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The fighter is planned to incorporate low-observable characteristics, internal weapons bays, advanced sensor suites and network-centric combat capabilities. The aircraft is also expected to feature sophisticated sensor fusion and next-generation avionics designed for operations in highly contested environments.





The initial production variant is expected to be powered by General Electric F414 engines. A later version is planned to receive a more powerful engine developed through an international partnership, reflecting India’s long-term ambition to enhance indigenous propulsion capabilities. However, the aircraft remains under development, and these specifications should be regarded as developmental objectives rather than operationally proven capabilities.





The immediate challenge for the program is converting the existing design into flying test aircraft and validating all major systems through an extensive campaign of ground and flight trials. Developing a modern combat aircraft requires complex coordination across airframe manufacturing, propulsion, avionics, mission systems, software integration, weapons integration and flight-test infrastructure.





Prototype construction represents only one phase of a much larger development journey. The aircraft will need to undergo extensive testing, certification and performance evaluation before any decision can be taken regarding full-scale production and operational induction.





The bidding process follows the Ministry of Defence issuing a Request for Proposal to the three shortlisted groups in May 2026. The next stages will include technical and commercial assessments, selection of a preferred bidder and eventual contract finalisation.





According to reports, the government is targeting the first AMCA prototype flight during 2028-29, although broader industry projections have also referenced prototype flights in the early 2030s. Regardless of the timeline ultimately adopted, progress will depend on successful contractor selection, development performance and the outcome of flight-testing activities.





The Indian Air Force is expected to view the AMCA as a cornerstone of its future combat aviation capability, with the aircraft intended to strengthen India’s long-term air-power requirements while reducing dependence on foreign fighter platforms.





For the participating companies, the contract offers a rare opportunity to establish advanced aerospace manufacturing expertise and secure a role in one of India’s most ambitious military aviation projects. For the government, the priority will be maintaining oversight, managing technological risk and ensuring that development schedules remain achievable.





Ultimately, the success of the AMCA effort will depend not only on which bidder secures the prototype contract, but also on whether the partnership between industry, ADA and DRDO can successfully deliver a flyable aircraft and guide it through the demanding testing and maturation process required before service entry.





Agencies







