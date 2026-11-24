



Bellatrix Aerospace drew significant attention at Space Tech Expo Europe 2026 in Bremen, Germany, by conducting a live demonstration of its ARKA Hall-effect thruster at Booth V18 during the three-day event held from 17 to 19 November.





Rather than displaying a static exhibit, the Bangalore-based company allowed visitors to witness the propulsion system operating in real time, offering a rare look at electric spacecraft propulsion technology in action.





The ARKA system is a scalable Hall-effect thruster designed to provide efficient electric propulsion for a wide range of space missions. By using electricity and magnetic fields to ionise propellant, the system generates continuous thrust for orbital manoeuvres, station-keeping, orbit raising and broader in-space mobility applications.





Electric propulsion systems such as ARKA are increasingly becoming a critical component of modern satellite operations because they offer substantially higher efficiency than conventional chemical propulsion for long-duration missions.





A key aspect of the ARKA platform is its magnetically shielded discharge channel, which is designed to improve durability and operational lifespan. The thruster also incorporates a heater-less hollow cathode, enabling faster cold starts while reducing overall power consumption. These design features make the system suitable for spacecraft ranging from small satellites to larger orbital platforms.





The ARKA family is available in several configurations to address different mission requirements. At the lower end of the range is the Arka-50, which operates at 50 watts and produces 3 millinewtons of thrust.





The Arka-200 delivers 13.2 millinewtons of thrust at 200 watts and has already achieved space qualification through its deployment on ISRO's POEM-3 mission. At the higher end of the portfolio, the Arka-5000 generates 260 millinewtons of thrust using 5 kilowatts of power, providing a solution for more demanding spacecraft propulsion needs.





What distinguished the Bremen showcase was the opportunity for visitors to observe a Hall-effect thruster firing live on the exhibition floor. Such demonstrations are uncommon at industry trade shows, where propulsion technologies are typically presented through models, videos or technical briefings.





According to Bellatrix Aerospace, the demonstration generated a strong response from industry professionals attending the event. Several visitors with decades of experience in the space sector reportedly remarked that it was the first time they had ever seen a Hall-effect thruster firing in person, underlining the rarity of such a public demonstration.





The showcase also highlighted the growing maturity of India's private space industry and Bellatrix Aerospace's expanding role within the global space technology ecosystem.





By moving beyond concept displays and presenting operational hardware, the company demonstrated both the readiness of its propulsion technology and its ambition to serve an increasingly international satellite market.





The live firing reinforced the practical capabilities of the ARKA platform while providing attendees with a direct view of an electric propulsion technology that is expected to play an increasingly important role in future satellite missions and in-space transportation.





Agencies







