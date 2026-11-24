



Bihar has taken a significant step towards expanding its energy infrastructure after memoranda of understanding were exchanged for six major power projects worth ₹1,72,885 crore.





The package of investments will deliver a combined electricity generation capacity of 11,600 MW, alongside energy storage capacity of 36,078 MWh, strengthening the state's long-term power security and supporting future industrial growth.





A major component of the programme involves two large-scale nuclear power plants which together will attract investment of ₹1.4 lakh crore.





State-owned NTPC Ltd will develop a 2,800 MW nuclear power plant at Bhitiya in Banka district. The project is expected to require an investment of around ₹70,000 crore.





Meanwhile, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) will establish a second 2,800 MW nuclear facility at Talhar in Siwan district. This project is also estimated to cost ₹70,000 crore.





Together, the two nuclear plants will add 5,600 MW of proposed nuclear generation capacity to Bihar's power network, marking one of the state's most ambitious energy development efforts to date.





The wider energy package also includes four pumped storage projects designed to enhance grid stability and store electricity for use during periods of peak demand. Combined with the nuclear facilities, these projects will provide both reliable baseload generation and large-scale energy storage capacity.





According to details associated with the agreements, the nuclear projects are expected to be developed on substantial land parcels and will require significant water resources, reflecting the scale of the planned installations.





The agreements form part of Bihar's broader push to meet growing electricity demand and support accelerating industrial development. State leaders have said the additional generation capacity will play an important role in improving power availability and encouraging future investment across the state.





With total investments exceeding ₹1.72 lakh crore, the six projects represent one of the largest energy infrastructure commitments announced in Bihar, positioning the state for a major expansion of its power generation and storage capabilities in the coming years.





aGENCIES







