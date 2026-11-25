



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has intensified its collaboration with the Indian Army to strengthen counter-drone capabilities across India's airports and critical infrastructure, drawing extensively on operational lessons from hostile unmanned aerial system (UAS) activity witnessed during Operation Sindoor.





The initiative follows drone-related disruptions that affected several airports in northern India during the operation, highlighting the growing threat posed by hostile aerial platforms to civil aviation and strategic installations. In response, CISF and the Army have launched joint training programs focused on the detection, tracking and neutralisation of hostile drones.





Particular attention is being directed towards sensitive regions along India's western and northern frontiers, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat. These areas are considered especially vulnerable because of their proximity to international borders and their concentration of vital national assets.





As part of the enhanced security drive, hundreds of personnel from the CISF Aviation Security Group have completed military-grade battle inoculation and combat preparedness training. The objective is to create specialised Quick Response Teams (QRTs) capable of responding rapidly to emerging drone threats at airports under CISF protection.





The training effort forms part of a wider modernisation push across the force, with anti-drone preparedness increasingly becoming a core component of aviation and infrastructure security. Personnel are being equipped with the skills required to identify evolving drone tactics and respond effectively in complex operational environments.





A major element of the strategy is the planned establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Drone and Anti-Drone Systems at the CISF Recruit Training Centre in Behror, Rajasthan. The facility is expected to serve as a dedicated hub for specialised training, technology evaluation, operational doctrine and capability development in the rapidly expanding counter-drone domain.





The force is also restructuring its supervisory framework to improve protection of critical national infrastructure. From 1 November 2026, CISF intends to move towards a specialised sector-based oversight model, enabling more focused security management for strategically important facilities such as power plants, oil refineries, ports and other essential industrial assets.





Beyond its cooperation with the Army, CISF is expanding partnerships across government, industry and academia. The force has engaged with the Drone Federation of India to strengthen awareness, training and technological adaptation in the unmanned systems sector.





It has also worked closely with IIT-Hyderabad's Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation, known as TIHAN, to advance expertise in drone operations, forensic analysis and counter-drone readiness. These collaborations are intended to help security personnel keep pace with the rapid evolution of drone technologies and emerging threats.





The broader national effort is being reinforced through coordination with the armed forces and the development of a joint tri-service Counter-Unmanned Aerial System grid designed to improve surveillance, threat identification and response mechanisms across multiple operational theatres.





The latest measures reflect a significant shift in India's security architecture, with drones increasingly viewed as a major challenge to both aviation security and critical infrastructure protection.





By combining military expertise, specialised training, institutional reforms and technological partnerships, CISF is seeking to create a far more resilient defence against the growing spectrum of unmanned aerial threats.





Agencies







