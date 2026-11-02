



Constelli Signals Private Limited has emerged as the L-1 (lowest) bidder for the establishment of a Generic Multi-Sensor Data Fusion (MSDF) Test Bed Software for Airborne Surveillance Systems for the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The company submitted the lowest bid of ₹99.98 lakh, positioning it to undertake a project aimed at advancing the software framework used for integrating and evaluating data from multiple airborne surveillance sensors.





The proposed MSDF Test Bed is expected to support the development, validation and assessment of advanced airborne surveillance capabilities by enabling the fusion of information gathered from diverse sensors into a unified operational picture. Such systems are increasingly important in modern airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, where data from multiple sources must be processed and correlated in real time.





Constelli Signals has established itself as a specialist Indian defence and aerospace technology company focused on signal processing, radar systems, electronic warfare, communications and mission simulation technologies. The Hyderabad-based firm develops both hardware and software solutions designed to support the testing, validation and evaluation of defence electronics in laboratory environments.





The company has been involved in the design of radar and electronic warfare test systems, signal-processing solutions and mission simulation platforms, supporting organisations across the defence and aerospace sectors. Its portfolio includes radar target and echo simulators, electronic warfare test and validation systems, telemetry products and advanced processing solutions for surveillance applications.





For CABS, which serves as DRDO’s premier centre for airborne surveillance and early warning technologies, the MSDF Test Bed software is expected to contribute towards the development and refinement of next-generation airborne surveillance architectures. Effective multi-sensor data fusion enables surveillance platforms to improve situational awareness, enhance target tracking accuracy and support faster operational decision-making.





The award, subject to completion of the procurement process and contractual formalities, represents another opportunity for Indian industry to contribute to indigenous defence technology development while supporting DRDO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen advanced airborne surveillance capabilities.





Agencies







