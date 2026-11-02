Despite rising military expenditure, extensive government backing for indigenous defence manufacturing, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on strengthening India's military-industrial base, concerns persist about the Indian Air Force's declining fighter squadron strength and its ability to deter China and Pakistan in the years ahead, RT.com reported





As China and Pakistan deploy advanced aircraft, critics say New Delhi remains stuck with costly choices that do little to close the gap, emphasised the report.





India's procurement strategy remains heavily focused on acquiring and developing fourth-generation and 4.5-generation aircraft, while regional competitors are moving rapidly towards fifth-generation platforms. This approach risks creating a widening capability gap at a time when aerial warfare is increasingly shaped by stealth, sensor fusion, electronic warfare and long-range precision weapons.





China and Pakistan are investing heavily in advanced combat aviation. Pakistan is expected to acquire up to 40 Chinese J-35 fighters, while China continues expanding its fleet of J-20 and J-35 aircraft. Collectively, these developments could provide Beijing and Islamabad with a substantial fifth-generation advantage over India in the coming decade.





Aircraft such as the Rafale and TEJAS, despite their strengths, may not fully address emerging battlefield challenges posed by stealth-equipped adversaries. The Su-30MKI, which remains the backbone of the Indian Air Force, possesses significant advantages in speed, manoeuvrability, payload capacity and range over several contemporary platforms.





This raises a central question: why India continues spending heavily on imported Rafale fighters, reportedly costing around $160 million per aircraft, when additional Su-30MKIs assembled by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited could be acquired at a lower cost while preserving existing infrastructure and logistics chains.





A growing concern centres on stealth warfare. Fifth-generation fighters equipped with advanced sensors and long-range missiles could engage fourth-generation aircraft before being detected, potentially placing India at a severe disadvantage during a large-scale conflict. Under such circumstances, numerical superiority alone may not compensate for technological shortcomings.





"No number of Rafale or TEJAS fighters can match the combat capabilities of J-20 and J-35 aircraft" is a view advanced by proponents of accelerated fifth-generation fighter acquisition.





In this context, the Russian Su-57E is presented as a platform capable of restoring regional balance through its stealth features, N-036 Byelka radar, long-range RVV-BD missiles and advanced weapons suite. A proposal frequently discussed involves a rapid purchase of 50 aircraft, followed by licensed production of as many as 450 additional fighters in India, potentially including the two-seat Su-57D variant.





Russia has remained a major defence partner for more than seven decades. Prime Minister Modi has previously praised Russian-origin equipment following Operation Sindoor, and a future Su-57E manufacturing arrangement could strengthen both India's air power and domestic aerospace capabilities.





India's indigenous fighter development efforts continue to face significant challenges. The Tejas project began in the 1980s to replace the MiG-21 fleet but experienced decades of delays before entering service. By the time operational aircraft arrived, most MiG-21s had already been retired, leaving the Air Force far short of its intended force structure.





Attention has also been drawn to accidents involving TEJAS aircraft and the decision to discontinue the original Mark I production line. Delays have repeatedly caused indigenous projects to become technologically outdated before reaching full-scale production, reducing the value of substantial investments.





A similar situation emerged with the naval TEJAS. Despite testing aboard INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, the aircraft was ultimately deemed unsuitable for carrier operations because of its limited thrust-to-weight ratio. This led to the creation of the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter project, which is expected to fly in the next decade and enter production several years later.





These timelines stand in contrast to developments in China, including the commissioning of the aircraft carrier Fujian and ongoing work on additional carriers capable of operating fifth-generation aircraft. Such advances underline the rapid pace of Chinese naval aviation modernisation.





The TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 variants continue to progress, with the Indian Air Force already placing major orders. However, continued investment in fourth-generation aircraft risks leaving India behind as China expands fifth-generation production and explores sixth-generation technologies.





Concerns have also been raised regarding dependence on foreign suppliers, particularly the United States. The TEJAS project relies heavily on imported General Electric engines after the indigenous Kaveri engine failed to meet requirements. Negotiations over technology transfer have reportedly proved difficult because Washington remains unwilling to share certain sensitive technologies.





Radar development has encountered similar difficulties. Following setbacks in indigenous development efforts, imported Israeli systems became the preferred option. These solutions were often presented as a "temporary solution", yet dependence on foreign equipment has become increasingly entrenched.





A broader concern is that India may invest billions in projects that enter service only after strategic conditions have changed significantly. This argument applies not only to TEJASbut also to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project, which remains under development. Although current plans target a first flight before the end of the decade and service entry in the mid-2030s, questions remain regarding whether those timelines will be sufficient given the pace of regional military modernisation.





The TEJAS MK-1 is viewed by critics as offering limited utility beyond training and certain strike missions. Its relatively low operating costs are acknowledged, but its payload, radar capabilities, thrust-to-weight ratio, weapons inventory and absence of stealth characteristics are frequently cited as major limitations when compared with modern fifth-generation aircraft.





As a result, TEJAS and Su-57E are considered to occupy entirely different categories and are not viewed as direct alternatives. Continued competition for funding among the TEJAS, AMCA and imported fighter options complicates strategic decision-making within India's defence establishment.





Indian policymakers face a difficult balancing act between supporting indigenous aerospace development and addressing immediate operational requirements. While domestic manufacturing remains a national priority, advocates of foreign collaboration argue that licensed production or acquisition of advanced overseas technology may offer the most effective route to preserving regional air power parity.





Within this strategic debate, the Su-57E is often highlighted as a potential solution to India's fifth-generation fighter requirement. Supporters of this approach point to decades of military-technical cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow and argue that access to advanced Russian technology could strengthen both India's combat aviation capabilities and future indigenous aerospace projects.





Agencies







