



The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) has moved a step closer to bringing electro-magnetic pulse welding technology from the laboratory into practical aerospace applications by selecting an industry partner for a developmental program valued at approximately ₹49 lakh.





Viharaa Industrial Solutions emerged as the lowest bidder in the financial evaluation, securing the contract for an 18-month effort aimed at demonstrating the feasibility of electro-magnetic pulse processing for aerospace manufacturing requirements.





The initiative focuses on electro-magnetic pulse welding (EMPW), an advanced solid-state joining process that enables the bonding of metals that are traditionally difficult or impossible to weld effectively using conventional fusion techniques.





Unlike traditional welding methods, which rely on heat to melt materials, EMPW employs powerful, short-duration magnetic pulses to force metals together at extremely high velocities, creating a metallurgical bond without melting either material.





This approach eliminates the heat-affected zones often associated with conventional welding, helping preserve the mechanical properties of high-strength alloys and improving the reliability of critical aerospace structures.





One of the technology’s most significant advantages is its ability to join dissimilar metals. The process can create high-integrity bonds between lightweight aluminium and high-strength stainless steel, a combination that is particularly valuable for reducing weight while maintaining structural performance in missile airframes and other aerospace systems.





Beyond welding, the same electro-magnetic pulse technology can be used for high-speed cold forming operations. By applying intense magnetic forces, engineers can shape ultra-high-strength materials such as maraging steel at room temperature.





Maraging steel is widely used in aerospace and missile applications, including rocket motor casings and structural brackets, where exceptional strength and toughness are required.





The technology also offers a cleaner and safer alternative to explosive forming. Traditional high-energy-rate forming techniques often depend on chemical explosives to shape hard-to-form aerospace alloys. Electro-magnetic forming can achieve comparable forming velocities in a controlled workshop environment while improving repeatability and reducing operational risks.





During the initial development phase, the project will concentrate on establishing the technical foundations needed for future production-scale systems. This includes determining optimal electrical discharge parameters, designing suitable coil geometries, and developing magnetic pressure profiles tailored to targeted aerospace-grade alloys.





The program will also involve the manufacture and evaluation of test specimens. These trials will include aluminium-to-stainless-steel welded joints as well as cold-formed maraging steel brackets. The samples will undergo extensive testing to verify structural integrity, fatigue performance and metallurgical quality in accordance with stringent defence aerospace standards.





A key outcome of the 18-month effort will be the preparation of a comprehensive engineering proposal for an indigenous electro-magnetic welding and forming machine. This proposal is intended to pave the way for a domestically designed and manufactured production-ready system, reducing dependence on imported specialised capital equipment and strengthening India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





If successful, the program could provide Indian aerospace and missile manufacturers with a versatile high-energy-rate manufacturing technology capable of joining dissimilar materials and forming advanced alloys with greater efficiency, consistency and safety than many conventional methods.





Agencies







