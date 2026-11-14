



Israel’s incoming government-mandate holder and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has pledged to establish a stable emergency government, placing national security, democratic accountability and social cohesion at the centre of his political agenda as he seeks to break the country's prolonged political deadlock.





Eisenkot made the remarks after receiving the presidential mandate to form a governing coalition following parliamentary elections that deprived outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a parliamentary majority and produced another hung Knesset.





Reaffirming his commitment to coalition-building, Eisenkot said he would engage with every elected representative who supports four core governing principles. He stressed that Israel could not afford to miss the opportunity to form a functioning administration during a period of political uncertainty.





"I want to reiterate that I intend to leave no stone unturned and speak with every elected official who agrees with the four principles, with the aim of forming a stable government as soon as possible. This is what the moment demands, and this is the mandate you have given me. It would be a grave mistake not to do so."





According to Eisenkot, negotiations with potential coalition partners are progressing steadily. He said discussions are focused on creating a broad-based and principled partnership capable of delivering stability after years of political turbulence and repeated elections.





"I am pleased to report that we are making progress in our discussions with potential partners, while also working to explore every option. I am approaching these efforts wholeheartedly, determined to do whatever it takes to form a good, stable and beneficial government under my leadership—there is no alternative."





The former military chief also highlighted the importance of security oversight during the sensitive transition period. Following a briefing with outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior military officials, Eisenkot said national security must remain above partisan politics and subject to close scrutiny.





"The security situation, as well as the domestic situation, requires close oversight of the government during this sensitive transition period. I made it clear that I would not allow a lack of oversight. For me, Israel’s security comes before any other consideration and must never be used to gain political capital. This is also what I expect of everyone in office."





Eisenkot further argued that the newly elected 26th Knesset would move swiftly to restore strong democratic institutions and parliamentary checks and balances after what he described as a period of excessive government power.





"The days when the outgoing government played on a ‘vacant field’ with impunity are over. The Knesset will once again be the people’s home. The home of all the people. On our watch, there will be no more hurling insults at bereaved families, nor any abuse of the authority the people have given us against other parts of the people."





In one of his strongest messages, Eisenkot defended Israel’s Arab minority, which constitutes roughly 21 per cent of the population. He condemned what he described as a racist and violent effort to delegitimise Arab citizens for political gain and insisted that national leadership must serve every citizen regardless of voting preference.





"The prime minister of Israel is the prime minister of all citizens, including those who did not vote for him. Arab citizens of Israel are part of the Israeli story. The attempt to marginalise them and smear them as a group is an anti-state act that disgraces the Declaration of Independence and the values we take pride in as a Jewish and democratic state."





Eisenkot also addressed the increasingly hostile tone of political discourse, including online attacks directed at lawmakers and bereaved families. While acknowledging the legitimacy of political disagreement, he warned against incitement, intimidation and threats.





"It is permissible to disagree and permissible to criticise; that is part of the role of an elected official. But there is no place for incitement and threats. If someone has a problem with the path I am charting, I am the person to address. Anyone who thinks that various emissaries and poison will deter us probably does not know us well enough."





Looking ahead, Eisenkot acknowledged that difficult negotiations remain but expressed confidence that a coalition could ultimately be assembled. He warned supporters to expect misinformation and political manoeuvring during the government-formation process.





"Complex and important weeks lie ahead of us. I am determined to overcome every difficulty and challenge in order to form a government and bring Israel back to safe harbour. As usual, these efforts will be accompanied by many spin campaigns and lies as part of the attempt to thwart the formation of the government. I suggest taking all of them with a grain of salt. When there is something to update you on, I will do so directly, without intermediaries."





Meanwhile, Netanyahu struck a noticeably more conciliatory tone on Wednesday, insisting that the formation of a national unity government remained achievable despite sharp political divisions.





His remarks came a day after a Knesset speech in which he accused Arab lawmakers of supporting terrorism and seeking Israel’s destruction. Speaking to journalists, however, Netanyahu emphasised the need for unity and compromise during the coalition-building process.





"Yesterday I said why a national unity government is necessary. Today I want to say why it’s possible. It is possible because this nation knows how to come together at moments of truth," Netanyahu said. "And we are facing a moment of truth."





Calling unity "the call of the hour", Netanyahu argued that a majority of Israelis support efforts to bridge political divides. He cited examples from the Knesset swearing-in ceremony and the past three years of war, saying Israelis from different political, religious and social backgrounds had repeatedly stood together during national crises.





"Religious and secular, left and right, simply stood and fought together shoulder to shoulder. I can’t tell you everything that I know, but there are enough people who know what massive challenges and what massive opportunities we have."





Netanyahu added that he would continue outreach efforts aimed at prospective coalition partners as negotiations unfold.





The latest developments follow Israel’s October 27 parliamentary election, which produced no clear governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Neither major political bloc secured the 61 seats required to form a government, prompting President Isaac Herzog to task Eisenkot with assembling a coalition.





The mandate places Eisenkot at the centre of efforts to end the political impasse, with coalition negotiations expected to shape Israel’s next government, its approach to national security, and the future relationship between Jewish and Arab communities across the country.





ANI







