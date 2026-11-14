



India and Italy have taken another step towards expanding their growing defence industrial relationship following the India-Italy Defence Industry Cooperation Dialogue held in New Delhi on 12 November 2026.





The high-level engagement brought together senior government officials and industry representatives from both countries at a time when New Delhi is seeking to broaden international defence manufacturing partnerships while strengthening domestic production capabilities.





The dialogue was co-chaired by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary Defence Production, on behalf of India and Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani, National Armament Director of Italy, on behalf of the Italian government.





During the discussions, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence industrial cooperation and enhancing engagement between their respective defence sectors.





The meeting reflected the increasing emphasis being placed on practical industrial collaboration as India and Italy continue to deepen their wider strategic partnership.





Officials explored ways to promote greater interaction between defence industries, with both nations recognising the value of stronger manufacturing linkages, technology partnerships and long-term industrial engagement.





The dialogue was followed by the India-Italy Defence Industry Cooperation Day, jointly organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Italian Industries Federation for Aerospace, Defence and Security.





The event brought together leading defence industry representatives from India and Italy, providing an important platform for companies from both countries to engage directly and examine future opportunities for cooperation.





Industry participation highlighted the growing interest in expanding commercial and industrial connections across a broad spectrum of defence and aerospace activities.





The engagement comes as India continues to pursue partnerships that support its objective of increasing indigenous defence production while simultaneously integrating Indian industry more deeply into global supply chains.





Italy remains one of Europe's most technologically advanced defence manufacturing nations, with established strengths in aerospace, naval systems, sensors, electronics, weapons integration and advanced military technologies.





For India, closer collaboration with Italian industry offers opportunities to access specialised expertise, support domestic manufacturing ambitions and expand cooperation in areas ranging from naval systems and aerospace technologies to advanced defence electronics.





The discussions also build upon a broader strengthening of India-Italy defence relations witnessed in recent years.





In October 2023, the two countries signed a defence cooperation agreement covering defence policy exchanges, research and development, military education, maritime security and industrial collaboration, including co-development and co-production initiatives.





The relationship gained further momentum through the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which identified defence technology cooperation, joint production efforts, maritime collaboration and increased industry engagement as important pillars of bilateral cooperation.





Both sides have additionally worked to expand military-to-military engagement and institutionalised defence cooperation mechanisms, creating a stronger foundation for sustained industrial collaboration.





The latest dialogue demonstrated a shared intent to translate broader political and strategic ties into tangible industrial partnerships capable of delivering long-term benefits to both countries.





While no specific defence procurement contracts or new joint production projects were announced during the event, the discussions underscored a mutual commitment to creating conditions that could support future collaborative ventures.





A notable example of existing industrial links is Italy's Leonardo 76mm Super Rapid naval gun, a widely respected weapon system selected for installation on India's Next Generation Corvette program.





The Leonardo gun's integration on upcoming Indian warships illustrates how Italian defence technology already contributes to Indian naval modernisation efforts and highlights the type of industrial relationship both governments are seeking to expand through structured engagements such as the Defence Industry Cooperation Dialogue.





As India accelerates efforts to modernise its armed forces and strengthen indigenous manufacturing capabilities, partnerships with technologically advanced countries such as Italy are increasingly viewed as an important avenue for industrial growth, technology sharing and capability development.





For Italy, the expanding relationship provides access to one of the world's largest and fastest-growing defence markets while creating opportunities for deeper collaboration with Indian manufacturers.





The India-Italy Defence Industry Cooperation Dialogue therefore represents another important milestone in the evolving defence relationship between the two countries, reinforcing their shared commitment to building a resilient, mutually beneficial and future-oriented defence industrial ecosystem.





Agencies







