



The growing strategic convergence between India and the European Union received further impetus this week as Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh hosted Dr Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Member of the European Parliament and Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Defence and Security, at South Block on 12 November 2026.





The meeting reflected the increasing importance both sides attach to defence and security cooperation at a time of considerable geopolitical uncertainty and rapidly evolving security challenges across multiple regions.





During the discussions, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Dr Strack-Zimmermann reviewed the evolving defence and security partnership between India and the European Union.





A major focus of the talks was the significant yet largely untapped potential for deeper defence industrial cooperation between Indian and European companies.





The two sides examined opportunities to strengthen collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology development, industrial partnerships and broader security-related engagements.





Their discussions also extended beyond bilateral defence cooperation.





Views were exchanged on a range of important regional and global developments, underlining the growing strategic dialogue that now characterises India-EU engagement.





The visit comes during a particularly active period in India's defence diplomacy with Europe.





Earlier in the same week, India and Italy convened their Defence Industry Cooperation Dialogue in New Delhi, highlighting New Delhi's increasing engagement with major European defence partners at both governmental and industrial levels.





The presence of the European Parliament's most senior defence committee leader in New Delhi is particularly noteworthy given the changing security environment across Europe.





The European Parliament's Committee on Defence and Security plays an increasingly influential role in scrutinising defence policy, capability development, security initiatives and defence-related spending across the European Union.





Its importance has risen significantly as European nations continue to invest heavily in military modernisation and defence preparedness.





Europe is currently undertaking its most substantial defence rearmament effort since the Cold War era, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions, concerns over regional security and the need to strengthen military capabilities across the continent.





Against that backdrop, the visit of Dr Strack-Zimmermann to South Block signals growing recognition within Europe of India's strategic importance in shaping future security arrangements across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





The meeting also builds upon momentum generated earlier this year when India and the European Union concluded the landmark India-EU Security and Defence Partnership in January 2026.





That agreement marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations by establishing a comprehensive framework for structured cooperation in security and defence matters.





The partnership was designed to expand collaboration across a broad spectrum of areas including maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism, defence industry cooperation, critical infrastructure protection, space security, emerging technologies and strategic information exchanges.





It also created a foundation for closer institutional engagement on defence policy and security challenges.





The January 2026 agreement represented a major evolution in India-EU relations, moving engagement beyond political dialogue towards more practical and operational cooperation in areas of shared strategic concern.





Both India and the European Union have increasingly recognised the need for closer coordination in safeguarding maritime routes, addressing cyber threats, strengthening resilience against hybrid challenges and maintaining a stable international order.





Defence industrial collaboration has emerged as one of the most promising dimensions of the relationship.





European defence firms possess extensive expertise in advanced military technologies, aerospace systems, naval platforms, sensors, electronics and defence manufacturing. At the same time, India's drive for greater defence self-reliance, combined with its expanding industrial base and growing defence requirements, presents substantial opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships.





The emphasis placed on defence industrial cooperation during the Rajesh Kumar Singh-Strack-Zimmermann meeting indicates that both sides view industry-to-industry collaboration as a key pillar of the broader strategic relationship.





The discussions in New Delhi also reflected the increasingly multidimensional nature of India-EU engagement.





Beyond defence and security, the partnership now encompasses economic cooperation, technology collaboration, connectivity initiatives and people-to-people exchanges.





The visit follows a series of high-level interactions between Indian and European leaders over the past year, demonstrating sustained political commitment to expanding the relationship.





As geopolitical competition intensifies and security concerns become more interconnected across regions, India and the European Union appear increasingly aligned in seeking stronger institutional mechanisms for cooperation.





The meeting at South Block therefore represented more than a routine diplomatic engagement.





It highlighted the growing strategic significance of India-EU defence relations, the expanding opportunities for defence industrial collaboration and the shared determination of both sides to deepen cooperation in response to an increasingly complex global security environment.





According to the Ministry of Defence statement, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh received Dr Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Member of European Parliament and Chair of European Parliament Committee on Defence and Security, in Ministry of Defence on 12 November 2026.





Their discussion centred around the evolving defence and security partnership between India and the European Union with special emphasis on the untapped potential for defence industrial partnerships. They also exchanged views on important regional and global issues."





Agencies







