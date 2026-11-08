



Multiple explosions were reported across key coastal areas in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island and the port city of Jask, according to Iranian media.





Tasnim News Agency and Iranian state television reported that at least two separate blasts were heard on Qeshm Island, which lies within the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most significant maritime chokepoints.





Earlier, Iran's official state news agency IRNA said that several explosions had also been heard in Jask, a port located on the Gulf of Oman in Hormozgan Province.





Iranian authorities had not issued an official explanation regarding the source or cause of the explosions at the time of reporting.





The incidents coincided with reports from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy that two oil tankers struck sea mines near the Strait of Hormuz.





According to Iranian state television, citing the navy, the vessels travelled through an "unsafe" section of the waterway with their navigation systems switched off.





The navy stated that the tankers "suffered severe damage and stopped after hitting sea mines".





Separately, the United States Central Command confirmed that its forces disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman through precision airstrikes.





CENTCOM said the action targeted the St. Kitts-flagged cargo ship M/V Huda after its civilian crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach an active naval blockade against Iran on multiple occasions.





According to the US military, a military aircraft used precision-guided munitions against the vessel's stern in order to render it immobile.





CENTCOM also stated that personnel issued direct instructions for crew members to evacuate the affected sections of the ship before the strike was carried out, with the aim of preventing loss of life.





In its statement, the command said: "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 7, after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran multiple times."





The developments come amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route through which a significant share of the world's energy exports passes.





The reported explosions, mine incidents involving oil tankers, and the US military operation have further drawn attention to security concerns across the strategically important waterway.





ANI







