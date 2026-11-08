



The Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has extended warm Diwali greetings to people celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UAE and across the world.





In a message shared on X, Sheikh Mohammed conveyed his best wishes to Hindu communities and all those observing the festival, highlighting Diwali's enduring themes of hope, positivity and goodwill.





The UAE leader wished that the occasion would bring peace, happiness and prosperity to individuals and families. He also underscored the festival's association with goodness and optimism, reflecting values that resonate across cultures and communities.





Addressing those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and internationally, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!"





The message comes as thousands of residents and visitors across the UAE mark Diwali through religious observances, family gatherings, cultural events and community celebrations. The festival is widely recognised in the country, which is home to a large Indian expatriate community and people from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.





Diwali, one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair. Celebrations typically involve lighting lamps, exchanging gifts, offering prayers and spending time with family and friends.





Sheikh Mohammed's greeting reflects the UAE's continued emphasis on cultural diversity, tolerance and coexistence, values that have become central to the nation's social fabric. His message also acknowledges the important contributions of the Indian community and other groups celebrating the festival throughout the country.





The festive wishes were warmly received as communities across the UAE joined millions of people worldwide in celebrating Diwali and its message of peace, hope, goodness and prosperity.





ANI







