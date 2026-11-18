

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the third round of pre-Budget consultations with experts and leaders from India's manufacturing sector as part of the government's preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28 in New Delhi.

The meeting forms part of the Centre's annual consultation exercise, through which stakeholders from different segments of the economy are invited to provide recommendations and feedback that may help shape policy priorities and Budget proposals for the coming financial year.





In a post on X, the Ministry of Finance said: "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the third Pre-Budget Consultation with experts and leaders from the manufacturing sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, in New Delhi, today."





The consultation brought together representatives from the manufacturing industry along with senior government officials. Among those present were the Secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.





Such consultations provide a platform for industry participants and subject matter experts to present their views on economic priorities, sector-specific challenges and policy measures that could support growth, investment, employment generation and industrial competitiveness.





The discussions also enable the Finance Ministry to gather diverse perspectives from key stakeholders before finalising Budget proposals. Inputs received during these meetings are examined alongside broader economic considerations as part of the Budget preparation process.





The manufacturing-sector consultation follows the start of a wider series of pre-Budget discussions that the government conducts each year with various groups, including economists, industry bodies, financial-sector representatives, agriculture stakeholders and social-sector experts.





The forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented in Parliament on 1 February 2027. Ahead of the Budget, the Economic Survey, which reviews the country's economic performance and outlook, is likely to be tabled on 29 January or 31 January 2027.





Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman chaired the first round of pre-Budget consultations. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, the Chief Economic Adviser and other senior officials, marking the beginning of the government's formal stakeholder-engagement process for the upcoming Budget.





The pre-Budget consultation mechanism has become an important part of India's Budget-making framework, allowing the government to gather inputs from across sectors before unveiling fiscal measures and policy initiatives for the next financial year.





ANI







