



In a significant political blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog has tasked former military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the country's next government after he secured the backing of a parliamentary majority following the recent elections.





The decision came after an extensive round of consultations with all factions represented in the 120-seat Knesset, as well as direct discussions between Herzog, Netanyahu and Eisenkot.





According to the President's Office, Eisenkot received endorsements from factions representing 67 members of parliament, comfortably exceeding the 61-seat threshold required to command a governing majority.





By contrast, Netanyahu was backed by factions representing 46 lawmakers, while seven members declined to recommend any candidate.





In an official statement, the President's Office said: "President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog has decided to task the chairman of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, with forming the government.





The president’s decision was made at the conclusion of the round of consultations with Knesset factions, and after holding in-depth conversations and further inquiries with various figures in the political system over the past few days."





The statement added that Herzog had met both Netanyahu and Eisenkot before reaching his decision and formally conveying his intention to the Yashar leader.





Eisenkot, a former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces, will now receive the formal mandate to establish a coalition government. Under Israeli law, he is expected to have up to six weeks to negotiate coalition agreements and assemble a parliamentary majority capable of securing a vote of confidence.





The President's Office further stated: "At the conclusion of the round of consultations, factions comprising 67 Knesset members recommended to the president of the State of Israel that the chairman of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, be tasked with forming the government. Factions comprising 46 Knesset members recommended Prime Minister and Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu, and a faction comprising seven Knesset members chose not to recommend anyone."





The coalition arithmetic behind Eisenkot's mandate reflects a broad alliance across the opposition. His 67-seat backing consists of the Jewish-led opposition bloc, holding 48 seats through Yashar, Together, The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu, alongside the eight-seat Ra'am party and the 11-seat Joint List.





The Arab-led Joint List played a crucial role in pushing Eisenkot above the majority threshold when it unanimously endorsed his candidacy. Its support followed earlier recommendations from other opposition parties and Ra'am.





A key development in the post-election landscape was the decision by the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party not to endorse Netanyahu. The party's seven-seat abstention represented a notable rupture in its traditionally close alliance with the long-serving premier and reduced Netanyahu's ability to claim a clear governing path.





Should he succeed in coalition negotiations, Eisenkot would replace Netanyahu and oversee the formation of Israel's 38th government.





Positioning himself as an alternative wartime leader, Eisenkot has outlined a four-point framework for a prospective emergency government. His proposal centres on reaffirming Israel's identity as a Jewish and democratic state, upholding the Declaration of Independence, introducing universal national and military service obligations, and dismantling both the military and political structures of Hamas.





The coming weeks are expected to be decisive as Eisenkot attempts to convert his parliamentary endorsements into a formal governing coalition, a process that could reshape Israel's political landscape after years dominated by Netanyahu.