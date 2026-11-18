

India’s space sector is taking another step towards strengthening indigenous geospatial capabilities, with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) selecting three private space companies under its seed fund scheme to develop high-resolution Indian Human Settlement Layers (IHSL) for cities across the country, Times of India reported

The initiative is designed to address the need identified by NITI Aayog for accurate and detailed geospatial information on human settlements. Such data can support urban planning, infrastructure development, disaster risk assessment and population analysis, providing decision-makers with a more precise understanding of how cities are evolving.





The three selected companies, SpacePixxel Technologies, KaleidEO Space Systems and Azista Industries, will jointly receive seed funding of ₹1.46 crore. They have been tasked with developing and demonstrating an indigenous satellite-based system capable of creating 3D reconstructions of India’s built environment using monocular satellite imagery.





Under the project, the companies will create models based on Earth observation data to generate three integrated outputs: built-up surface and building classification, building height, and built-up volume. Together, these datasets are expected to provide a far more detailed picture of urban development patterns than conventional settlement mapping techniques.





The project’s deliverables will capture both the horizontal spread and vertical growth of urban areas, enabling authorities to better understand how Indian cities are expanding and becoming denser over time. The techniques will be developed using Indian satellite data at high spatial resolution, reinforcing the country’s focus on self-reliant space-based capabilities.





Pilot demonstrations will be carried out in Shimla and Bangalore, two locations selected for their contrasting urban characteristics. While Shimla represents a hill city with unique topographical challenges, Bangalore offers the perspective of a large metropolitan region experiencing rapid urban growth.





The demonstrations will also analyse settlement patterns across two different time periods, allowing comparisons of urban expansion and changes in built-up density. This approach is expected to help policymakers monitor urbanisation trends more effectively and support evidence-based planning.





Commenting on the initiative, IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka said, “India's cities are expanding rapidly, both horizontally and vertically. Effective urban planning requires an accurate understanding of the built environment, but critical data gaps often limit this.





This initiative addresses that gap by bringing together Indian satellite data, indigenous technology and clearly defined requirements from govt departments. It gives Indian companies an opportunity to develop solutions for real-world urban challenges. More importantly, successful pilots can lay the foundation for scalable, homegrown capabilities that can be deployed across Indian cities.”





Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, highlighted the policy significance of the project, stating, “Modern policymaking needs modern and real-time data. Our 21st century policymaking cannot rely solely on 20th century data collection methods and should now embrace modern forms of data.





Starting with Bangalore and Shimla, this IN-SPACe supported project will provide pathways to build indigenous satellite data on human settlements, allowing recognition of urbanisation as it happens.”





According to Rajeev Jyoti, Director of the Technical Directorate at IN-SPACe, the selection process attracted strong industry interest. A total of 26 proposals were received, of which 13 were shortlisted before three proposals were ultimately chosen for funding support and pilot implementation.





The initiative reflects the growing role of India’s private space sector in developing advanced Earth observation applications.





By combining indigenous satellite data, domestic technological expertise and clearly defined government requirements, the project aims to establish scalable 3D urban mapping capabilities that could eventually be deployed across cities nationwide.





Agencies







