



Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has arrived in Brussels to participate in the Schuman Security and Defence Forum 2026, a major international gathering focused on global security, defence cooperation and strategic partnerships.





Upon his arrival in the Belgian capital, Seth was received by India's Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Pranay Verma. The visit highlights India's growing strategic engagement with the European Union and reflects the strengthening of bilateral defence ties.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit underscores India's expanding defence and strategic cooperation with the EU following the signing of the India-EU Strategic and Defence Partnership Agreement in January 2026. The agreement marked a significant step in advancing collaboration in areas such as security, defence dialogue and broader geopolitical cooperation.





Sharing details of the visit, the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations stated, "Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth arrived in Brussels to attend the Schuman Security and Defence Forum. He was received by Ambassador of India to Belgium and the European Union, Pranay Verma."





It further noted, "The visit underlines India's expanding defence and strategic cooperation with the European Union, following the signing of the India-EU Strategic and Defence Partnership Agreement in January 2026."





Earlier in his journey, Seth transited through Zurich Airport in Switzerland, where he was welcomed by Rajendra Choudhari, Second Secretary (Consular, Culture and Diaspora) and Central Public Information Officer at the Embassy of India in Switzerland.





The Indian Embassy in Switzerland said, "Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth was accorded a warm welcome by Second Secretary Rajendra Choudhari during his transit at Zurich Airport, while en route to Brussels for participation in the Schuman Security and Defence Forum 2026."





The third edition of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum is being held in Brussels on 17 and 18 November. The event brings together senior representatives from more than 85 partner countries, European Union member states, international and regional organisations, as well as leading think tanks and academic institutions.





The forum serves as a platform for dialogue on global security challenges, defence cooperation and conflict prevention. It is designed to strengthen partnerships between the European Union and like-minded international partners amid an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.





According to the European Union, the forum aims to examine how existing and future peace, security and defence partnerships can respond more effectively to contemporary and emerging threats.





It also seeks to contribute to global peace and security while supporting the international rules-based order and multilateral cooperation.





ANI







