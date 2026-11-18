



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India at the 4th Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders' Meeting in Manila on 17 November, reaffirming the country's commitment to working with like-minded partners to strengthen energy resilience, economic security and sustainable growth across Asia.





The high-level meeting was jointly convened by Japan and the Philippines and focused on enhancing regional cooperation in energy transition, supply-chain resilience and emerging technologies amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.





According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, Misri underscored India's determination to collaborate with regional partners in building a secure and resilient energy future. The ministry stated: "India remains committed to working with like-minded partners on energy resilience and economic security to build a secure and resilient energy future for Asia."





During the summit, India welcomed Japan's BRIDGE Asia initiative, a new framework aimed at promoting joint research and cooperation in emerging and next-generation technologies.





The initiative is intended to deepen collaboration between governments, research institutions and industry in strategically important sectors.





The MEA noted: "At the 4th AZEC Leaders' Meeting, India welcomed Japan's BRIDGE Asia initiative on joint research in new technologies. India will keep working with like-minded partners for strong supply chains and a secure energy future for Asia."





The discussions took place against a backdrop of increasing concern over global energy security, supply-chain vulnerabilities and the need for greater regional coordination. AZEC, launched by Japan in 2022, seeks to advance decarbonisation, energy transition and economic growth across Asia through practical cooperation and investment.





Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi used the gathering in Manila to call for stronger regional economic cooperation and greater resilience against external shocks, including disruptions affecting critical supply chains.





Leaders participating in the Japan-ASEAN summit agreed to deepen cooperation in energy, maritime security and advanced technologies while encouraging investment and diversification of supply networks.





A joint statement on economic resilience was adopted, highlighting the importance of strengthening supply chains, particularly those linked to critical minerals, and addressing the risks posed by arbitrary export restrictions.





Takaichi also proposed the creation of an Asia Oil Security Task Force that would coordinate emergency releases of oil reserves and support collective regional energy-security measures during supply disruptions.





In addition, she suggested that unused oil-storage facilities in Japan could support a Philippine-led regional stockpiling initiative and advocated closer cooperation between Gulf oil producers and Asian energy-importing nations.





The Japanese Prime Minister further outlined plans for a common market in advanced technologies, encouraging greater joint research, investment and innovation in areas such as biofuels, small modular reactors and next-generation solar technologies.





The summit's discussions were shaped by concerns surrounding energy-market volatility and disruptions to key shipping routes, including those linked to tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. These developments have prompted many Asian economies to examine alternative energy sources and reinforce regional resilience mechanisms.





Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., speaking at the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, urged regional leaders to convert cooperation into practical measures that safeguard food and energy supplies. He warned that geopolitical tensions and supply-chain disruptions could directly affect households across East and Southeast Asia through higher food and energy costs.





The ASEAN Plus Three framework brings together the 10 ASEAN member states along with China, Japan and South Korea, providing an important platform for regional cooperation on economic, energy and security challenges.





The discussions in Manila reflected a growing consensus among Asian nations that stronger supply chains, closer technological collaboration and enhanced energy-security arrangements will be essential for sustaining regional growth and stability in an increasingly uncertain global environment.





ANI







