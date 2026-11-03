



A 41-member delegation from the Brazilian Army Command and General Staff College has completed a visit to Delhi and Agra as part of its Foreign Study Tour, underlining the growing defence relationship between India and Brazil and highlighting the expanding scope of military-to-military engagement between the two countries.





The visit formed part of broader efforts by both nations to deepen defence cooperation, strengthen professional military exchanges and build closer institutional ties between their armed forces.





According to the Indian Army, the delegation visited key defence establishments as well as sites of historical and cultural significance during its stay in India.





The tour provided Brazilian officers with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of India’s military capabilities while also exposing them to the country’s rich heritage and cultural diversity.





In a message shared by the Indian Army, it stated: “Strengthening India-Brazil Defence Cooperation.”





The Army further noted that “A 41-member delegation from the Brazilian Army Command and General Staff College visited Delhi and Agra as part of its Foreign Study Tour.”





It added that the delegation visited important defence institutions and prominent cultural locations, helping participants develop a better appreciation of India’s defence ecosystem, historical legacy and national diversity.





The Indian Army said the visit “fostered professional exchanges, strengthened military camaraderie and reaffirmed the growing India-Brazil defence partnership”.





The engagement reflects the increasing momentum in bilateral defence relations at a time when both countries are seeking greater cooperation across military training, professional education, defence diplomacy and strategic dialogue.





India and Brazil, two major democratic powers within the Global South and members of forums such as BRICS, have steadily expanded collaboration across several sectors, including defence, maritime security, technology and international peacekeeping cooperation.





The visit also comes shortly after the successful completion of the ninth edition of the India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise, IBSAMAR IX 2026, held at Simon’s Town in South Africa and concluded on October 20.





The ten-day exercise brought together the navies of India, Brazil and South Africa for extensive harbour and sea-phase activities designed to improve interoperability, operational cooperation and mutual understanding.





Personnel from the three navies participated in professional exchanges, joint training activities and operational interactions aimed at enhancing their ability to work together effectively in maritime environments.





The exercise provided participants with valuable exposure to each other's operational procedures, capabilities and methods of conducting maritime operations, helping to strengthen confidence and familiarity among the three forces.





Addressing the closing ceremony, the Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash said that exercises such as IBSAMAR offer a unique platform for transforming longstanding diplomatic relationships into practical naval cooperation.





He emphasised that the true value of such engagements lies not only in the conduct of joint activities at sea but also in the professional relationships built through shared experiences, mutual learning and sustained interaction.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted that IBSAMAR reflects the enduring maritime partnership between India, Brazil and South Africa, nations that share a common interest in ensuring safe, secure and stable seas.





The trilateral exercise also serves as a platform for addressing common maritime challenges, exchanging best practices and improving collective operational effectiveness while supporting a peaceful maritime environment.





According to the Ministry, repeated engagements of this nature help strengthen interoperability, reinforce institutional linkages and deepen professional bonds among the participating naval personnel.





The successful conclusion of IBSAMAR IX 2026 reaffirmed the commitment of India, Brazil and South Africa to expanding maritime cooperation and enhancing interoperability in support of safe, secure and open seas under a rules-based international order.





The recent Brazilian Army delegation visit and the continued success of trilateral naval engagements together underscore the steady growth of India-Brazil defence relations, reflecting a shared commitment to stronger strategic cooperation and closer military collaboration in the years ahead.





ANI







