



India has joined the United States and a group of partner nations in signing the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, a multinational initiative aimed at protecting critical technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) supply chains as geopolitical and economic competition with China intensifies.





The agreement forms part of Pax Silica, a US-led framework designed to strengthen cooperation on AI-related supply chains, including semiconductors, critical minerals, energy infrastructure and advanced manufacturing capabilities.





The initiative reflects growing concerns among participating countries over the resilience and security of the technologies underpinning the global AI ecosystem.





US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said India, alongside South Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, had signed the declaration. Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the European Commission were also expected to join shortly afterwards, broadening international support for the initiative.





Under the declaration, participating countries will work towards establishing a common list of critical technologies and AI-related supply chains that require enhanced protection. The objective is to improve coordination and reduce vulnerabilities across sectors considered essential for future economic growth and technological leadership.





Explaining the rationale behind the agreement, Helberg emphasised the global nature of advanced technology supply chains. “The know how to design a chip, the machine that makes it and the port that ships it can all be in different countries,” he said.





He added: “What makes the San Francisco Declaration historic is that Pax Silica partners have agreed to treat the security of those technologies and the infrastructure behind them as a shared responsibility.”





Launched in December 2025 by Helberg, Pax Silica serves as the US State Department’s flagship initiative for AI and supply-chain security. The programme focuses on fostering cooperation across key areas including semiconductors, AI infrastructure, critical minerals, energy inputs and advanced manufacturing.





The initiative has expanded significantly since its launch. At the 2026 Summit, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the European Union, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Panama joined the Pax Silica Declaration.





With these additions, membership rose to 24 signatories, including Australia, Finland, India, Israel, Japan, Norway, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.





India’s participation highlights the growing strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington in critical and emerging technologies. It also underscores India’s increasing role in efforts to build trusted and resilient supply chains for advanced industries.





The development follows a broader expansion of India-US cooperation in technology and infrastructure. Earlier this month, the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia announced plans to provide more than $85 million in technical and financial assistance to expand access to trusted AI infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific region.





The announcement was made during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Summit in Georgia, attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.





Separately, Washington unveiled a $10 million initiative to support critical minerals recycling projects in India and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), further reinforcing cooperation on strategic resources vital to advanced technologies.





The agreement comes ahead of a closely watched meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, where trade, technology and supply-chain security are expected to feature prominently in discussions.





By joining the declaration, India strengthens its position within a growing coalition seeking to secure the foundations of the AI economy, while advancing deeper collaboration with leading technology partners on resilient, trusted and strategically significant supply chains.





ANI







