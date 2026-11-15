



India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the Philippines' defence capabilities amid continuing tensions between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea, with New Delhi highlighting ongoing co-operation through the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.





The commitment was underlined ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Philippines from 16 to 18 November for the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, where regional security and strategic issues are expected to feature prominently.





Speaking at a special briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said India and the Philippines share a strategic partnership and that New Delhi remains committed to supporting Manila's efforts to enhance its defence preparedness.





Tandon pointed to the BrahMos missile agreement between the two countries, noting that the Philippines continues to strengthen its coastal defence capabilities as maritime tensions with China persist in disputed areas of the South China Sea.





The Philippines became the first international customer for the BrahMos missile system after signing a $375 million agreement with India in 2022. The missiles are regarded as one of the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missile systems and have become a key element of India's growing defence exports portfolio.





Reports suggest both countries are now discussing a significantly larger follow-on agreement that could see additional BrahMos missile batteries supplied to the Philippines, further expanding bilateral defence co-operation.





On Myanmar, India reiterated its preference for engagement rather than isolation, arguing that disengagement could create opportunities for outside powers to expand their influence in the country.





"Isolating Myanmar is not the right approach, because if we do, someone else will fill that vacuum," Tandon said, adding that there was no alternative to sustained engagement.





He said India strongly supports ASEAN's efforts to engage with Myanmar's leadership and believes that patience, dialogue and consistency remain essential in addressing the country's complex political challenges.





New Delhi's position reflects broader regional concerns over stability in Myanmar, where the military continues to exercise significant influence and where China has maintained longstanding strategic and economic ties.





Commenting on negotiations over a proposed Code of Conduct for the South China Sea between China and ASEAN member states, Tandon stressed that any eventual agreement must be fully consistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).





He also emphasised that the framework should not undermine or prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of countries that are not directly participating in the negotiations.





China continues to have overlapping maritime claims with several ASEAN nations, including the Philippines, with disputes over territorial waters and navigation rights remaining a major source of regional security concerns. India has consistently advocated a rules-based maritime order, freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.





Agencies







