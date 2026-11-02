

The Indian Navy has formally identified the need for an indigenous space-based Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) satellite capable of detecting, classifying and mapping radar and radio-frequency emitters across vast maritime regions.

The requirement reflects a growing emphasis on persistent surveillance over the Indian Ocean and other strategically important sea lanes.

A key aspect of the Navy's requirement is its acknowledgement that a single satellite cannot provide uninterrupted coverage. Any proposed system must therefore clearly specify both revisit rates and processing delays, ensuring users understand how frequently an area can be observed and how quickly intelligence can be delivered to operational commanders.





The planned capability would focus on locating and characterising electromagnetic emissions from naval radars, coastal surveillance systems, communication transmitters and other radio-frequency sources. Such intelligence can help establish patterns of activity, identify previously unknown emitters and improve maritime domain awareness without relying solely on optical imagery.





The requirement aligns with broader Indian efforts to strengthen space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. India already operates EMISAT, an ELINT satellite developed by ISRO for DRDO, which demonstrated the value of detecting and analysing electromagnetic emissions from space. However, maritime surveillance demands wider coverage and more persistent monitoring than a single spacecraft can provide.





Space-based ELINT systems offer a significant advantage because they can detect emissions even when targets are obscured by darkness, cloud cover or poor weather. Unlike conventional imaging satellites, they focus on the electromagnetic signatures generated by radars and transmitters, often revealing operational activity that may not be visible through imagery alone.





Modern ELINT architectures increasingly rely on multiple satellites operating in coordinated formations. Such constellations can use techniques such as Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) and Frequency Difference of Arrival (FDOA) to geolocate emitters with greater precision. By comparing how the same signal is received by multiple spacecraft, analysts can determine the likely location of the source.





The Navy's explicit insistence on declaring revisit time highlights an operational reality often overlooked in satellite surveillance. A spacecraft may successfully detect an emitter during one pass, yet be unable to observe the same area again for hours unless additional satellites are available. Consequently, constellation size becomes a critical factor in delivering near-persistent coverage.





Processing delay is equally important. Detecting an emitter is only the first step; the collected data must be transmitted, processed, correlated with existing databases and converted into actionable intelligence.





The value of ELINT information can diminish rapidly if significant delays occur before dissemination.





The requirement also reflects growing concern over the increasing density of military and commercial activity across the Indo-Pacific. Monitoring the electromagnetic environment enables forces to identify operating warships, surveillance assets and coastal systems, creating a more comprehensive picture of regional activity.





India's defence research community has already shown interest in technologies related to space-based radio-frequency geolocation, including formation-flying satellites, software-defined radio payloads, advanced antenna systems and artificial intelligence-assisted data fusion. These technologies could eventually support a larger indigenous space-surveillance network.





By openly stating that continuous monitoring cannot be achieved with a lone satellite, the Navy has effectively underlined the need for a future constellation-based approach. The emphasis on transparent performance metrics, particularly revisit frequency and intelligence delivery timelines, suggests a focus on operational effectiveness rather than headline technical specifications alone.





The initiative forms part of India's broader effort to enhance sovereign intelligence-gathering capabilities, reduce dependence on external sources and provide persistent awareness across strategically important maritime regions. As naval activity in the Indo-Pacific continues to grow, space-based ELINT is increasingly viewed as a critical element of modern maritime surveillance and decision-making.





Agencies







