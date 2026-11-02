



The Indian Navy has approached domestic industry for the development of ASTRA, a large uncrewed surface vessel (USV) intended for both surveillance and offensive operations.





Unlike small harbour or port-security drones, the requirement is for a serious maritime platform measuring more than 120 feet in length and capable of operating effectively in demanding naval environments.





The proposed vessel is expected to undertake long-endurance missions at sea, combining intelligence gathering, maritime surveillance, reconnaissance and strike capabilities within a single autonomous platform. The requirement reflects the Navy’s growing interest in integrating uncrewed systems into frontline operations while reducing risk to personnel in contested waters.





A key aspect of the requirement is the incorporation of advanced collision-avoidance technology. The vessel must be capable of safely navigating busy maritime environments, detecting and avoiding obstacles, commercial shipping and other naval traffic without continuous human intervention.





The Navy has also placed significant emphasis on lost-link procedures. Should communications with operators be disrupted, the vessel must be able to execute predetermined safety protocols, continue operating in a controlled manner where appropriate, and prevent unintended hazards at sea.





Safe recovery is another critical requirement. The platform is expected to possess robust autonomous or semi-autonomous mechanisms enabling operators to regain control and recover the vessel following mission completion or communications interruptions.





The requirement further includes a weapon payload, indicating that the ASTRA vessel is intended to perform not only surveillance tasks but also offensive missions. This would allow the platform to contribute to maritime security, force protection and potential strike operations while remaining uncrewed.





The move aligns with wider global naval trends, where major maritime powers are investing heavily in larger autonomous surface vessels that can extend fleet reach, increase situational awareness and undertake higher-risk missions. For India, such a capability would support the Navy’s broader modernisation efforts and strengthen indigenous development of advanced autonomous maritime systems.





By seeking an uncrewed vessel of substantial size and capability, the Indian Navy is signalling its interest in fielding a combat-relevant platform rather than a limited coastal or harbour security craft. The ASTRA concept therefore represents an important step towards integrating armed autonomous vessels into future naval operations.





Agencies







