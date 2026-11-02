



India’s new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, has identified rebuilding the Indian Air Force’s fighter strength, accelerating indigenous combat aircraft development and deepening integration with the Army and Navy as the central pillars of his leadership agenda.





A day after taking over as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, Dixit unveiled his strategic vision under the acronym VAYU, representing Vigilance and operational readiness, Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance), Yukti (Tactical Innovation) and Unity of effort.





The framework is intended to guide the IAF as it adapts to emerging security challenges and rapidly evolving military technologies.





The Air Chief Marshal stated that strengthening indigenous capability would remain a top priority, placing the TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) at the forefront of the service’s modernisation plans. He also highlighted the importance of developing and fielding Indian-made sensors and weapons systems as part of a broader push towards defence self-reliance.





“The TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2, the AMCA, Indian sensors and Indian weapons are our highest priority. We will fight with Indian solutions, and we will hold them in numbers that meet our operational demands. Our responsibility is to fight and win, but most importantly it is to deter conflict through credible air power,” he said.





His remarks come as the Ministry of Defence moves ahead with major procurement and development efforts. The government has already signed two separate agreements with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the acquisition of 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft valued at more than ₹1.10 lakh crore, while work continues on the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA projects through the Aeronautical Development Agency and HAL.





Alongside indigenous capability development, Dixit described the restoration of the IAF’s combat strength as a “foremost task”. The Air Force currently operates around 30 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, a shortfall that has persisted as older aircraft have been retired faster than replacements have entered service.





He warned that India’s security environment remains demanding, while the nature of warfare is being transformed by drones, long-range precision weapons, artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, space-based systems and the electromagnetic spectrum. According to Dixit, the Air Force must remain prepared to fight and win even as it undergoes a broader transformation to meet the requirements of the next decade.





Explaining the first pillar of his VAYU doctrine, he said, “V is for Vigilance and readiness. Every squadron, every radar, every air defence unit along with each and every air warrior must be ready to respond at a moment’s notice.”





Under Atmanirbharta, he emphasised the continued induction of domestically developed aircraft, weapons and technology. On Yukti, he pointed to innovation across doctrine, procedures and advanced technologies, including networked and AI-enabled command-and-control systems, layered counter-drone capabilities, responsive maintenance structures, force protection measures, resilience initiatives and the use of near-space as an operational domain.





Discussing Unity of effort, Dixit underscored the importance of closer cooperation between the armed services and national agencies. “In step with the vision of JAI, Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation, we will plan and fight as one along with our Army, our Navy and our national agencies. Air power delivers most when it is integrated from the very first plan,” he said.





The new Air Chief also stressed the welfare of serving personnel, Agniveers (Vayu), civilian employees, veterans, Veer Naris and their families. He said that training, professional excellence, morale, safety, welfare and dignity would receive his personal attention throughout his tenure.





Addressing the nation, Dixit said: “To the fellow citizens of my motherland, please trust that your Air Force is vigilant, ready and resolute.” He added that the service’s commitment was “to remain ready, to keep transforming and to deliver whenever the nation calls”.





Dixit paid tribute to his predecessor, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, crediting him with maintaining the force in a high state of readiness and noting that the IAF had demonstrated what “precise and decisive” air power could achieve during Operation Sindoor.





Before formally taking command, the new Chief of the Air Staff laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in honour of fallen service personnel. Accompanied by family members, he sought the blessings of his mother, Nirmala Dixit, and mother-in-law, Kamla Pandey, before the ceremonial proceedings.





In a symbolic gesture reflecting his support for environmentally conscious initiatives, Air Chief Marshal Dixit arrived at the parade ground in an electric vehicle, underscoring the growing emphasis on sustainable practices within the armed forces while preparing the IAF for the technological challenges of the future.





PTI







