



The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) long-planned weapons and missile testing facility at Junput in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district is moving closer to reality, marking a significant development for India's indigenous defence infrastructure.





Approved in September 2026 following the formation of the state's new government, the project is being viewed as an important addition to the country's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and its expanding network of defence test facilities.





The new centre is being developed on approximately 8.73 acres and is intended to function as a complementary facility to the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha. With Chandipur and Abdul Kalam Island increasingly occupied by the testing of advanced indigenous weapon systems, the Junput range is expected to provide DRDO with additional operational capacity and greater flexibility for future trials.





According to officials, the facility will primarily support the testing of short-range missile systems, radar technologies, coastal defence equipment, tracking networks and telemetry systems, while Chandipur will continue handling long-range and strategic missile trials.





Explaining the rationale behind the site's selection, officials have pointed to Junput's geographical and strategic advantages along the Bay of Bengal coastline. By linking Junput with existing testing infrastructure at Chandipur and Abdul Kalam Island, authorities believe an extended maritime testing corridor of roughly 150 kilometres can be utilised, compared with the current operational span of around 74 kilometres.





The increased distance is expected to provide a larger safety buffer between launch and target zones during complex trials involving interceptor missiles and surface-to-air weapon systems. Defence observers believe such an arrangement could strengthen the testing environment for future air-defence and missile-interception technologies.





The project had remained stalled since April 2024 owing to administrative and political challenges. That impasse ended on 11 September 2026 when Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari announced that his government had granted approval to the project, describing it as an initiative of national importance and a key development project for both West Bengal and the country.





BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya also characterised the approval as a historic breakthrough, stating that the administrative deadlock had finally been resolved. He further noted that the facility could create fresh opportunities in ancillary industries, technical research and employment in the region.





As preparatory work gathers pace, local authorities have begun clearing sections of the coastal area that were being used by fishermen for fish-drying infrastructure. The process commenced towards the end of October but reportedly encountered delays following Cyclone 'Arnav'.





Despite the ongoing land-clearance activity, local fishermen's associations have not opposed the project on national-security grounds. Instead, they have sought permanent rehabilitation measures aimed at protecting livelihoods affected by the development.





DRDO has previously assured local communities that human safety and environmental protection will remain central considerations during future flight-testing activities. The organisation has also maintained that the interests of fishermen and farmers will not be adversely impacted by the programme.





Officials have indicated that a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued over the Bay of Bengal in October, a move widely interpreted as evidence of accelerated activity linked to the proposed range.





Further announcements from DRDO regarding the centre's budget, associated systems and inaugural test activities are anticipated in the coming weeks.





Once operational, the Junput testing facility is expected to become an important addition to India's defence research ecosystem, easing pressure on existing ranges while supporting the development and testing of next-generation indigenous defence technologies.





Agencies







