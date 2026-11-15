



India can build missiles, radars, drones and air-defence systems. But the country’s next major battlefield test may not be whether it can assemble advanced weapons—it will be whether it can trust, sustain and upgrade them under electronic attack.

The most urgent intersection of military necessity and industrial weakness is counter-drone warfare powered by trusted AI electronics. Cheap, massed, AI-guided drones are changing the economics of conflict; defeating them requires far more than an “anti-drone gun.” It requires a resilient stack of indigenous semiconductors, secure firmware, sensor fusion, electronic warfare and software-updatable command-and-control.





The New Battlefield Problem





A hostile drone is cheap, expendable and increasingly difficult to classify. It may fly low, change route after being jammed, use satellite navigation, operate in a swarm, or exploit vulnerabilities in its flight controller, navigation system or ground-control link.





That creates a problem for defenders: a $500 drone cannot reasonably be met with a missile costing many times more in every engagement. India needs a layered response in which cheap effects—jamming, spoofing, guns, interceptor drones and directed energy—are coordinated by fast, resilient AI-enabled command systems.





The Real Vulnerability: Trusted Electronics



India’s defence platforms, UAVs, naval systems and airborne systems still rely significantly on imported semiconductors. That dependency matters because modern warfare is increasingly decided by the components beneath the weapon: radar chips, missile seekers, RF front ends, secure processors, navigation modules, encryption hardware and AI accelerators.







Why “Make In India” Is Not Enough

India has made major progress in indigenous ammunition, missiles, propulsion, air defence and naval platforms. But the next phase of self-reliance cannot be measured only by the share of hardware produced domestically.





A factory can assemble a drone in India while its processor, RF chip, firmware, navigation module or ground-control software remain foreign-controlled. That is not full strategic autonomy—it is assembly-line sovereignty.





The government’s emerging approach recognises this: DAP 2026 proposes simpler acquisition categories and stronger support for indigenous design and development, while authorities are examining security vulnerabilities in drone flight controllers, electronic speed controllers, communications, navigation systems, sensors and software.









The Counter-UAS Stack India Needs





India should stop treating counter-drone capability as a collection of separate products and start building a national Trusted Counter-UAS Stack.









The Indian Air Force has framed counter-UAS as a combined detection, identification, tracking and engagement architecture—not a single weapon system. That is exactly right: the decisive advantage will come from integration, speed and resilience.





The Economics of Drone Defence





The central financial problem is asymmetric: defenders must be able to neutralise thousands of inexpensive threats without exhausting expensive interceptors. A layered system allows cheap electronic effects and gun fire to handle low-end threats, while missiles and high-end interceptors are reserved for high-value or difficult targets.





This is why India’s counter-drone opportunity is not simply a procurement opportunity. It is an industrial-design challenge: build systems that are cheap enough to use in volume, smart enough to avoid wasting expensive munitions, and secure enough to remain effective when an adversary attacks the network behind them.





What India Must Build





Trusted AI Chips: indigenous processors for edge AI, radar processing, autonomous navigation and secure communications, ideally anchored around open architectures such as RISC-V. Certified firmware and software: every drone, sensor and C2 node should have auditable code, secure update pathways and protection against supply-chain compromise.





Common Counter-UAS Architecture: open interfaces so radars, jammers, guns, missiles, drones and command centres can share targeting data in real time. Mass-producible interceptors: low-cost, software-defined interceptor drones and effectors designed for wartime replenishment, not peacetime demonstrations.





Defence-Grade Semiconductor Capacity: domestic design, packaging, testing and qualification capability for chips used in radars, EW, seekers and unmanned systems. A joint AI doctrine: clear rules for human control, autonomy thresholds, data sharing, training and failure modes across the Army, Navy and Air Force.





The Core Argument





India’s defence-industrial transformation will be judged not by how many drones it can display at an expo, but by whether it can produce the trusted electronic nervous system beneath them.





The next drone conflict will not merely test India’s missiles. It will test whether Indian radar chips can be produced at scale; whether Indian AI can identify a hostile drone in milliseconds; whether Indian communications survive jamming; and whether Indian forces can update software faster than an adversary can change tactics.





That is the story worth telling: India’s counter-drone gap is not primarily a weapons gap. It is a trusted-semiconductor, AI and software-sovereignty gap.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







