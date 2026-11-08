



As India prepared to celebrate Diwali on 8 November 2026, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, conveyed heartfelt festive greetings to people in India and across the world, highlighting the common values shared by Diwali and the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.





In a message shared on social media, Azar noted that both festivals celebrate the victory of light over darkness and goodness over evil. Drawing a comparison between the two traditions, he emphasised how a single light can dispel darkness and how even a small act of goodness can help overcome great evil.





“Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. In Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, we say that just as one small candle is enough to overcome great darkness, even a small amount of goodness can help overcome great evil. Diwali Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye to all celebrating in India and around the world,” Azar said.





The message reflected the close people-to-people ties that have developed between India and Israel over the years, with both nations often acknowledging cultural traditions and festivals celebrated in each country.





The Embassy of India in Israel also extended warm wishes to Indian citizens and friends of India residing in Israel. In its message, the embassy expressed hopes that the festival would bring happiness, harmony, prosperity and positivity to all.





“The Embassy of India extends warm wishes to fellow citizens and friends of India in Israel on the joyous occasion of Diwali! May the Festival of Lights illuminate our lives with hope, happiness and positivity, and bring harmony and prosperity to all. Wishing everyone a bright, beautiful and joyous Diwali!”





Adding to the festive exchanges, Maya Kadosh, Israel’s former Deputy Ambassador to India and current Ambassador to Hungary, shared memories of celebrating Diwali during her time in India. Recalling the vibrant lights, colours and festivities, she expressed affection for the country and the friendships she formed there.





“No matter how far I am from India, Diwali always makes me wish I were back there. The lights, the colours, the celebrations, and above all, the wonderful friends who made India feel like home. Missing you all a little extra today. Wishing my Indian friends a beautiful Diwali, wherever you are,” Kadosh said.





Diwali, widely known as the Festival of Lights, falls on the Amavasya, or new moon night, of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The festival is celebrated by millions of people in India and around the world and is associated with prosperity, renewal, hope and the triumph of righteousness.





The five-day celebration in 2026 began with Dhanteras on 6 November, followed by Choti Diwali on 7 November. The main Diwali celebrations and Lakshmi Puja are being observed on 8 November, with Govardhan Puja scheduled for 9 November and Bhai Dooj on 10 November.





Traditionally, the main day of Diwali is marked by lighting Diyas, creating colourful Rangoli decorations, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, exchanging sweets and gifts, and sharing festive greetings with family and friends.





The exchange of Diwali wishes by Israeli and Indian representatives underscores the growing warmth in bilateral relations, while also highlighting how cultural and religious festivals can serve as symbols of shared values, mutual respect and friendship between communities across the world.





ANI







