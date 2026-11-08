



Ahead of Diwali, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Bagdogra Airfield in West Bengal, where he interacted with armed forces personnel and praised the courage, discipline and commitment of Indian Air Force personnel, News18 reported





He said their contributions to national security, as well as their role in responding to natural disasters and emergencies, make them a source of immense pride for the nation.





Addressing the personnel, Singh noted that India's air warriors are recognised not only within the country but across the world for their bravery and professionalism. He highlighted their readiness to operate in challenging conditions and their ability to respond effectively whenever the nation requires their service.





“Whether it is defending the country in adverse conditions or playing their part during various disasters, our Air Warriors are always ready for every challenge. Your dedication is our greatest strength,” he said.





Singh stressed that while advanced technology is increasingly important in modern warfare, its effectiveness ultimately depends on the people operating it. He said courage and discipline remain the defining qualities of a successful military force and described discipline as the factor that turns an ordinary soldier into an extraordinary warrior.





“No matter how advanced technology is, if our soldiers lack discipline and courage, it is useless. Our armed forces are known for their discipline. Discipline is what transforms an ordinary soldier into an extraordinary warrior,” he said.





The Defence Minister also underscored the need for the armed forces to embrace emerging technologies as warfare continues to evolve.





He pointed to the growing importance of drones, anti-drone systems, cybersecurity capabilities and other advanced technologies that are reshaping military operations across the world. According to him, personnel are already learning to operate drones, strengthening their understanding of cybersecurity and adapting to new methods of warfare to prepare for future challenges.





“In the coming days, we need to make our armed forces more technology-driven. I am fully confident that with all your cooperation, we will move forward firmly in this direction,” he said.





Highlighting India's push for self-reliance in the defence sector, Singh praised the country's expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem. He said domestic industries and Start-Ups are increasingly developing drones, anti-drone systems and advanced equipment for soldiers, helping reduce dependence on foreign suppliers while strengthening operational capability.





Expressing pride in this transformation, he said Indian soldiers are leading the adoption of technologies developed within the country, reflecting the success of the government's drive towards defence self-sufficiency and indigenous innovation.





Singh also urged military personnel to maintain strong and positive relationships with local communities wherever they are deployed. He said the conduct of soldiers, their professionalism, language, restraint and overall bearing play a significant role in shaping public perceptions of the armed forces.





Referring to the local population around Bagdogra, he noted that residents hold the military in high regard and said it was important to preserve and strengthen that goodwill.





“The people of Bagdogra and the surrounding areas have great affection for the army. It is also your responsibility to preserve that affection,” he said.





He further observed that stronger engagement between armed forces personnel and local communities can help counter attempts by hostile elements to create divisions or undermine trust.





“The more you connect with local people, the weaker the enemy’s plots will become,” he said.





The visit reflected the government's broader emphasis on combining military professionalism with technological modernisation, indigenous defence production and closer civil-military engagement, as India continues efforts to prepare its armed forces for future security challenges while advancing its goal of defence self-reliance.





Agencies







