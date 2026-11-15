



India’s expanding space infrastructure is set to receive a major boost through the development of the Kulasekarapattinam Spaceport in Tamil Nadu, a facility designed to complement rather than replace the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.





Approved by the Central Government in 2023, the new spaceport is being established primarily as a dedicated launch base for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). It will also support launch activities by private-sector participants, reflecting the broader objectives of the Indian Space Policy 2023 and the country’s efforts to encourage greater commercial involvement in the space sector.





A key advantage of the Kulasekarapattinam site lies in its geographical position on India’s south-eastern coast. Launches from Sriharikota to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO) require rockets to alter their flight path to prevent spent stages from falling over inhabited land areas, a constraint that reduces payload-carrying capability.





By contrast, Kulasekarapattinam offers a direct southward trajectory over the sea, removing the need for such manoeuvres and allowing rockets to operate more efficiently. According to the Department of Space, this strategic location significantly improves payload performance for missions targeting Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit.





In a written reply to Parliament on 20 August 2025, the Department of Space stated that the SSLV would be capable of carrying approximately 300 kg of payload to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit when launched from Kulasekarapattinam.





The department added that payload capacity from Sriharikota would be inadequate for carrying a useful payload to the same orbit because of trajectory-related limitations.





The project has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹985.96 crore. Official updates indicate that site development activities have already been completed, while work on technical infrastructure, equipment fabrication and associated structures continues to progress.





Land acquisition for the project has also been completed, with the exception of a small portion required for the rerouting of the East Coast Road.





According to ISRO disclosures made in August 2025, construction activities were under way on 32 of the 33 major facilities planned for the spaceport. Although commissioning was initially targeted for the 2026-27 financial year, a subsequent parliamentary update issued in March 2026 indicated that SSLV launch operations from the new facility are now expected to commence during the 2027-28 financial year.





Once operational, the Kulasekarapattinam Spaceport is expected to play an important role in strengthening India’s small-satellite launch ecosystem. The facility is also expected to help meet rising domestic and international demand for launch services while creating additional opportunities for private companies participating in the country's rapidly evolving space sector.





Despite these advantages, Sriharikota will remain India’s premier multi-mission spaceport, handling larger launch vehicles and strategic missions, while Kulasekarapattinam is expected to emerge as a specialised hub for SSLV operations and small-satellite launches. Together, the two facilities are set to enhance India’s launch flexibility, commercial competitiveness and long-term ambitions in the global space market.





Agencies







