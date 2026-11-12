



Security agencies have identified Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Latief Bhat as a key suspect in the recent attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.





Investigators believe Bhat was involved in the assault, which left security personnel injured and has triggered a renewed counter-terror operation across south Kashmir.





Authorities suspect that the attack followed a "shoot-and-scoot" pattern, a tactic in which militants open fire and quickly flee before security forces can respond effectively.





Bhat is also under suspicion for his alleged role in two terror attacks reported in July. Security officials have linked him to the killing of a police officer in Anantnag and an attack on migrant workers in Kulgam earlier this year.





As the search intensifies, Jammu and Kashmir Police and central security agencies have announced a cash reward of ₹15 lakh for information leading to his capture. Wanted posters carrying his photograph have been circulated at prominent locations to encourage public assistance.





According to investigators, Bhat is a resident of Kulgam district and is believed to have been active in south Kashmir for several months. He reportedly escaped a major security operation in Shopian earlier this year and has remained a high-priority target ever since.





Security agencies also believe he has links to The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy outfit that has been associated with a number of targeted attacks in the region.





Following the latest strike on CRPF personnel, security forces have expanded search operations and intelligence gathering efforts across south Kashmir. Officials are working to dismantle support networks believed to be assisting militants and helping them evade capture.





The investigation into the Kulgam attack remains ongoing, with authorities pursuing multiple leads as they seek to track down Bhat and other individuals possibly connected to the assault.





Agencies







