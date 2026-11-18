



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the world urgently needs "peace, stability and predictability" after facing a succession of global crises, stressing that India and ASEAN must ensure that their future is shaped by cooperation rather than competition.





Speaking at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, the Prime Minister underlined the growing importance of the India-ASEAN partnership and its potential to contribute to regional peace and prosperity.





Modi noted that India and ASEAN together account for nearly one-fourth of the world's population, giving both sides the capacity and determination to shape the future of the wider Indo-Pacific region.





He said, "It is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability."





Highlighting the significance India places on its relationship with ASEAN, Modi said his visit marked his third trip to an ASEAN nation and reflected the bloc's special importance in New Delhi's foreign policy.





He added that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are closely linked and that the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision could play a major role in achieving shared goals over the coming decades.





The Prime Minister said India's Act East Policy has strengthened and expanded relations with ASEAN over the past decade. According to Modi, cooperation has moved beyond cultural and historical ties into areas such as digital technology, defence and space.





He pointed to more than 100 initiatives launched since 2014 to deepen people-to-people engagement, nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects completed across the region, and over 10,000 scholarships provided for skills development. He also cited expanding direct flight connections and growing tourism flows between India and the nine ASEAN countries as evidence of increasingly close links.





Referring to the summit theme, "Navigating Our Future Together", Modi said it carried particular relevance at a time when nations are confronting multiple international challenges. He called for collective efforts to chart a new course for the region's future.





The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's longstanding support for ASEAN unity and centrality in the evolving Indo-Pacific architecture, describing New Delhi's commitment as unwavering. He expressed confidence that the summit would further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN and help build a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





The summit, hosted by the Philippines as ASEAN Chair for 2026, is reviewing progress on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030 while identifying new opportunities for cooperation across strategic and economic sectors.





India and ASEAN are also observing 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation ahead of two important milestones in 2027: the 35th anniversary of their Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to participate in the 21st East Asia Summit, where regional and international leaders are expected to discuss key strategic and geopolitical issues affecting the Indo-Pacific and the wider international community.





ANI







