



Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has explained why Indian Navy ships are positioned near the Strait of Hormuz, speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in the national capital.





He said the primary objective is to reassure Indian merchant vessels, provide assistance when required, and escort them safely through waters that have largely been seen as a battle zone.





Indian Navy ships have been deployed in the North Arabian Sea as part of Operation Urja Suraksha, with a specific vessel stationed near the mouth of the Gulf of Oman to monitor maritime movements and assist Indian merchant ships exiting the Strait of Hormuz.





The deployed vessel undertakes regular patrols, remains on station, and observes developments so that Indian merchant vessels can seek assistance whenever necessary.





"Several times there have been requests for help and we've deployed our ship largely on a mission to assure and reassure Indian merchant vessels about the Indian Navy's presence and should anybody need any assistance, when they exit from the Strait of Hormuz, we are there and we escort them through what has largely been seen as a battle zone and get them out of safety," the Navy Chief said.





The mission is vital because India imports almost 90 per cent of its crude oil needs, with about 30 per cent currently passing through the Strait of Hormuz, down from about 70 per cent before the West Asia conflict led India to diversify supplies.





About 90 per cent of India's LPG imports still transit the strait, while more than 50 per cent of its LNG imports from Qatar and the UAE also move through it, and fertiliser supplies depend on the route as well.





The Admiral explained that commercial vessels are vulnerable in conflict-affected maritime regions, particularly narrow waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, where geographical constraints make ships more susceptible to attacks.





"The Red Sea, when you come out of the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, it's a very, very narrow passage, as indeed is the Strait of Hormuz. It's a very narrow passage, so ships need to necessarily go there, and that's when they're extremely vulnerable, and you can attack them from both sides," he said.





He further explained that merchant vessels are not designed for combat and generally do not carry weapons to defend themselves against attacks.





"A merchant ship is not designed to guard itself. A merchant ship does not carry weapons. It is not difficult to hit a merchant ship with anything. Any small explosive could disable a merchant ship," he said.





On drones in maritime warfare, the Navy Chief said their effectiveness depends significantly on geographical conditions and the nature of the vessels being targeted, comparing the Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea, where Ukrainian forces have carried out drone attacks against Russia's Black Sea Fleet.





He said the effectiveness of such attacks should not be generalised across different maritime theatres.





"At sea, there are no boundaries. The sea is very, very vast. You can keep moving wherever you have to move. And you know, if you have to attack somebody, you need to have weapon systems of huge ranges because, you know, ships could be 500, 600 miles apart," he said.





He added that the situation changes in restricted waterways, where ships have limited room to manoeuvre and are more exposed to attacks.





"Where drones matter, and exactly as you said, ma'am, in the Red Sea and in the Strait of Hormuz, those are very, very restricted geographies. In fact, the Black Sea as well, where the Russian Black Sea fleet had to face a lot of drone attacks from the Ukrainians. Those are localized waters, and you know, that's where geography dictates everything," he said.





He cautioned against extrapolating drone effectiveness in these conflict zones to other maritime situations, saying the geography and the defence capabilities of the vessels involved must be taken into account.





"So we don't want to extrapolate from that situation on some other situation where such a capability may not be as effective. So it's a combination of geography, it's a combination of the defensive defencelessness of the ship," he said.





The Navy Chief acknowledged the growing importance of drones in modern warfare and said the Indian Navy was investing in the technology: "There's no question that drones are very important items, and we are investing a lot in drones as well."





He placed the deployment in a longer history, saying the Navy's Gulf presence predates the Iran-US-Israel conflict and that the force has maintained a near-permanent deployment in the region since 2014-15 to safeguard India's national, energy and economic security.





The Arabian Sea, Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Strait of Bab el-Mandeb and Red Sea are strategically important for India because of energy supplies and maritime trade, while anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden date back to 2008 and Operation Sankalp began in June 2019 after attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman.





"Our presence there predates the war. It predates the war because, simply, you know, that has been a trouble spot in the world right from the time of the global war on terror that was announced by the United States in 2001, the first Afghan war and all of that. Right from that time that has been a global hotspot," he said.





"In our own concept, wherever our national interests lie, the Indian Navy shall be there. So we have been there from, you know, 2014 or 2015 on a near-permanent basis," he added.





When the Iran-US-Israel conflict escalated, he mobilised a task force of about 12 or 13 ships as the then Commander-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command and made it available for deployment. He stressed that the deployment was not intended to involve India in the war but to keep India prepared to protect Indian interests: "We were not going there to fight a war (West Asia Crisis). This is not our war. It has never been our war. We are not fighting this war at all. We have nothing to do with it."





He named two possible missions for the task force, the first being to escort Indian merchant vessels out of the conflict-affected region and ensure the safety of India's maritime trade, and the second being a non-combatant evacuation operation to bring back Indian expatriates who wished to leave the conflict-affected region.





ANI







