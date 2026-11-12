

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a fresh case to investigate the alleged online radicalisation of Indian youths by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and other operatives linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), amid concerns that such activities were aimed at facilitating terrorist attacks within India.

The investigation originates from a case initially registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in April this year. According to officials, the probe focuses on efforts to recruit, radicalise and influence Indian youths through online platforms, with investigators examining links between extremist networks, social media outreach and cross-border handlers.





The FIR names eight accused, including Shahzad Bhatti, who Indian authorities identify as an ISI-linked operative based in Pakistan.





The case also names Md Hamad Barkati, Abid Jatt, Major Hamid, Major Iqbal and Major Anwar, all alleged to have played roles in the broader network operating from Pakistan.





The central government's concerns regarding Bhatti's activities intensified earlier this year, leading to the designation of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in September. Authorities stated at the time that the organisation was believed to be involved in terrorism and had participated in various acts of terrorism in India.





Among those named in the case are Tushar Chauhan, also known as Hijbullah Ali Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Sameer, a resident of Delhi. Both individuals were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in April during its investigation into suspected Pakistani sleeper-cell activities.





Investigators allege that the two accused were in direct contact with Pakistani operatives and were involved in discussions concerning a "major disruptive act". The Uttar Pradesh ATS had been examining attempts to establish and manage sleeper cells through social media platforms, a tactic increasingly viewed by security agencies as a means of recruitment and coordination.





According to findings cited during the investigation, Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, Abid Jatt and several radical Pakistani YouTubers were allegedly operating under ISI direction to target Indian youths online. Authorities believe these individuals sought to exploit digital platforms to spread extremist narratives, recruit supporters and create networks capable of carrying out activities aimed at disturbing internal peace and communal harmony.





Investigators further allege that financial inducements were offered to vulnerable recruits in an effort to encourage participation in unlawful activities. Security agencies are now examining the extent of these recruitment efforts, the online channels used for radicalisation and the operational links between the accused and Pakistan-based handlers.





The NIA's intervention signals an escalation of the investigation as central agencies seek to dismantle alleged cross-border networks that use social media, propaganda and financial incentives to radicalise individuals and support terror-related activities within India. Officials believe that disrupting such networks is essential to preventing future attacks and safeguarding internal security and communal stability across the country.





Retaining the concerns highlighted by investigators, the case centres on allegations that the accused were attempting to radicalise Indian youths and entice them with financial incentives to "disturb internal peace and communal harmony", while allegedly planning activities that could have significant security implications.





PTI







