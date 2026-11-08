



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a significant aviation milestone after successfully landing a Russian-origin Ilyushin IL-76MD heavy transport aircraft at the Nyoma airbase in eastern Ladakh.





Situated at an altitude of 13,629 feet and roughly 25 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, Nyoma is one of India's most strategically positioned military airfields.





The landing has been described by the IAF as the highest-altitude landing ever accomplished by an IL-76MD anywhere in the world. The achievement highlights both the aircraft's enduring operational capability and the IAF's growing proficiency in conducting complex air operations in some of the world's most demanding environments.





In a statement, the Air Force said: "An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world."





The service further praised the crew, describing the operation as "a remarkable demonstration of the aircraft's enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew".





The record-setting touchdown is regarded as an important operational accomplishment for India's military aviation capabilities. Operating a large transport aircraft at such extreme altitudes presents unique challenges because of thinner air, reduced engine performance, longer take-off and landing requirements, and demanding weather conditions.





Nyoma airbase occupies a critical position in eastern Ladakh due to its proximity to the LAC. Located just around 25 kilometres from the disputed frontier with China, the facility enhances India's ability to rapidly deploy troops, equipment and supplies to remote forward areas.





The airfield features a 2.7-kilometre runway, enabling it to support increasingly capable military air operations. Its strategic location strengthens logistical connectivity across the high-altitude region and reinforces India's ability to sustain military deployments along the sensitive border sector.





The successful operation also underscores the importance of specialised training and precision flying in mountainous terrain. High-altitude airfields demand exact navigation, careful aircraft handling and extensive operational planning, making such landings among the most challenging tasks in military aviation.





The IL-76MD has long served as a cornerstone of the IAF's strategic airlift fleet, supporting large-scale troop movements, cargo transport, humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief missions. Its successful landing at Nyoma demonstrates that the platform remains capable of operating effectively in some of the most extreme conditions faced by the Indian military.





By achieving this record at Nyoma, the IAF has not only pushed the operational boundaries of the IL-76MD but has also reinforced India's strategic airlift capability in eastern Ladakh.





The milestone reflects a broader effort to strengthen military infrastructure and logistical readiness across the Himalayan frontier while ensuring rapid response capabilities in a region of growing strategic importance.





"13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY," the IAF declared, calling the accomplishment a milestone that reinforces India's strategic airlift capability and exemplifies its commitment to "Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history."





Agencies







