The spat that shocked the world, Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House





The five-day humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky has concluded as planned, with United States First Lady Melania Trump describing the operation as a success and expressing hope that it could serve as a foundation for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.





In a message posted on X, Melania Trump praised both nations for their cooperation during the temporary truce, which ran from 27 October to 1 November. The ceasefire enabled the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance and facilitated the evacuation of nearly 800 people from the conflict-affected area.





Announcing the end of the operation, she stated: “THE CEASEFIRE CONCLUDES. The mission was a success, delivering critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people. On behalf of America, I commend Russia and Ukraine for their leadership and cooperation surrounding the Oleshky ceasefire. I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations.”





Earlier, Melania had highlighted the significance of the humanitarian arrangement, noting that residents of Oleshky and the wider Kherson region were able to access food, clean water and medicines, while also gaining freedom of movement without the constant threat of attacks. She described the development as providing local people with a renewed sense of dignity amid the ongoing conflict.





The localised ceasefire was negotiated between Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, with Melania Trump acting as a mediator.





The initiative followed concerns over worsening humanitarian conditions in Oleshky, a Russian-controlled town in Ukraine’s Kherson region that has experienced extensive war damage, severe shortages of essential supplies and the long-term effects of flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in 2023.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly thanked the US First Lady for her role in securing the arrangement. He confirmed that roads leading into Oleshky were cleared of mines during the ceasefire period, allowing humanitarian aid to reach residents and enabling evacuation operations to proceed safely.





Zelenskyy also said that people requiring evacuation were transported out of the city and neighbouring communities. Ukrainian citizens were subsequently able to cross into Ukraine through the Chernihiv region, where assistance was being provided.





The operation marked one of the rare instances of direct humanitarian cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv since the war began, with both sides temporarily halting military activity in and around Oleshky to establish aid corridors and safe passage routes for civilians.





Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had never refused to engage in dialogue with Zelenskyy. Addressing the possibility of direct contact between the leaders, Ushakov remarked: “I think he would answer, of course. Putin has never refused to talk,” before adding that Zelenskyy was free to travel to Moscow if he genuinely wished to pursue negotiations.





While the ceasefire was limited in scope and duration, supporters of the initiative have pointed to its humanitarian achievements and the cooperation it generated as a potential confidence-building measure. Melania Trump’s closing appeal for Oleshky to become “a foundation for lasting peace” reflected hopes that the successful mission could encourage further diplomatic engagement between the two countries.





Agencies







