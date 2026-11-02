

PAARTH, short for Precision Approach, Airspace Management, Ranging, Tracking and Handling, is an indigenous naval aviation system being developed to help aircraft safely locate, approach and land on moving aircraft carriers.

The system is designed to provide highly accurate guidance while also managing surrounding airspace and tracking aircraft throughout the recovery process.

Landing a fighter aircraft on a carrier is among the most demanding tasks in military aviation. Unlike conventional runways, a carrier’s flight deck is constantly moving due to waves, wind and sea conditions. The difficulty increases significantly during rough weather, when the vessel can pitch, roll and heave while the pilot attempts to align with a narrow landing area.





PAARTH aims to address this challenge through a combination of precision navigation, tracking and approach-management capabilities. The system is intended to provide aircraft with accurate positional data relative to the ship, allowing pilots to conduct safer and more reliable approaches even when visibility and sea conditions deteriorate.





A key requirement is ship-motion compensation. The carrier is never stationary, and even small changes in deck position can affect landing accuracy. PAARTH is expected to continuously account for the vessel’s movements and provide updated guidance so that approaching aircraft can remain aligned with the landing path.





The system’s airspace-management functions are also important. Modern aircraft carriers often operate multiple aircraft simultaneously, requiring constant monitoring of traffic patterns around the ship. PAARTH is designed to help controllers coordinate aircraft movements, maintain safe separation and manage recovery operations more efficiently.





Its ranging and tracking features are expected to provide real-time awareness of aircraft positions during different stages of approach and landing. This improves situational awareness for both pilots and carrier controllers while supporting safer flight operations.





The development of PAARTH reflects a broader Indian effort to reduce dependence on foreign naval aviation technologies. Aircraft-carrier landing systems have traditionally been among the most specialised and closely guarded military technologies due to the extreme precision required for successful operations at sea.





Globally, only a handful of countries possess advanced carrier-based precision landing systems capable of guiding aircraft in poor weather and challenging maritime conditions. Such systems generally integrate navigation data, aircraft tracking and ship-motion information to generate accurate landing solutions.





For the Indian Navy, the successful development of PAARTH would strengthen indigenous carrier aviation capabilities and support future operations from aircraft carriers. It would also complement ongoing efforts to expand self-reliance in critical naval technologies.





The real test for PAARTH will not be in calm seas or clear skies, but during adverse weather when the deck is moving unpredictably and pilots require precise guidance to recover aircraft safely.





If it performs as intended, the system could become a vital component of India's carrier aviation infrastructure, enhancing operational flexibility, safety and mission effectiveness at sea.





Agencies







