



The Indian Navy is moving towards full sovereign control over one of its most important propulsion assets by pursuing an indigenous digital control, diagnostics and fault-recording ecosystem for the widely deployed LM2500 marine gas turbine.





Rather than altering the proven mechanical design of the engine, the effort is focused on bringing the entire digital architecture governing engine management, monitoring and health assessment under Indian ownership.





The initiative represents a significant step in India's broader drive for self-reliance in critical naval technologies. While LM2500 engines have been assembled, tested and supported in India for decades, the sophisticated software and control systems used for engine management and predictive maintenance have traditionally remained dependent on foreign original equipment manufacturer technologies.





A key objective is the creation of an indigenous Digital Control Unit capable of performing functions comparable to a Full Authority Digital Engine Control system. This control layer would manage fuel metering, engine start-up and shutdown sequences, variable geometry functions and rapid propulsion response during demanding operational conditions at sea.





The programme also aims to introduce advanced diagnostics and health-monitoring capabilities. By continuously analysing real-time sensor data, the system would be able to identify thermal anomalies, efficiency degradation and mechanical irregularities before they develop into major failures.





This predictive maintenance approach is expected to improve operational availability while reducing support dependencies on foreign digital solutions.





An equally important component is a comprehensive fault-recording capability. Acting as a propulsion-system equivalent of a black box, it would capture detailed operational data before, during and after abnormal events such as surges, trips or transient excursions. The resulting information would support root-cause investigations, reliability improvements and faster corrective action across the fleet.





Bharat Electronics Limited is regarded as a leading candidate for hardware ruggedization and software architecture development. The company already possesses extensive experience in supplying advanced naval electronics, radar systems and combat management solutions for Indian warships, making it well positioned to support a mission-critical propulsion control framework.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited are also expected to play major roles. HAL's Industrial & Marine Gas Turbine Division in Bangalore has long been responsible for assembling and testing LM2500 engine kits for the Indian Navy.





Meanwhile, BHEL has expanded its partnership activities with defence research organisations to develop indigenous subsystems linked to the LM2500 platform and offers considerable expertise in industrial control technologies.





The project aligns closely with India's growing domestic support ecosystem for the LM2500. HAL has assembled and tested LM2500 engines powering Project 17 and Project 17A frigates as well as the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. GE Aerospace has previously delivered multiple engine kits for Indian naval programmes, while HAL continues to serve as the principal domestic integration partner.





Among the most likely beneficiaries of an indigenous digital control suite are the Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates. These vessels use twin LM2500 gas turbines within a Combined Diesel and Gas propulsion arrangement, making them ideal candidates for future integration once shore-based validation is completed.





The Next Generation Missile Vessel programme represents another important opportunity. These advanced warships, being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited and powered by LM2500 turbines, are expected to become a natural platform for deploying the indigenous digital architecture after testing and certification are completed.





Extensive shore-based trials are expected to form a critical stage of the development process. Such testing would allow engineers to identify software defects, communication issues and control-loop instabilities in a controlled environment before introducing the technology aboard frontline combatants.





The effort also has major implications for the Indian Navy's Integrated Platform Management System. Modern Indian warships already employ indigenous IPMS networks to supervise machinery, electrical systems, auxiliary equipment and damage-control functions. The new engine-control ecosystem is expected to integrate directly into this architecture, creating a more unified and nationally controlled platform-management environment.





One of the most strategically significant goals is the replacement of proprietary foreign analytics layers with a fully indigenous Digital Twin capability. Current turbine health-monitoring systems often rely on foreign software suites for advanced predictive analysis.





A sovereign Digital Twin framework would allow the Navy to model engine behaviour, forecast component wear and anticipate failures using domestically controlled algorithms and infrastructure, eliminating any requirement to share sensitive operational data externally.





Beyond improving maintenance efficiency, the initiative would strengthen operational security, reduce long-term lifecycle costs and provide greater freedom to customise propulsion-management software for Indian naval requirements.





As the Navy expands fleets equipped with LM2500 propulsion systems, the establishment of a fully indigenous digital ecosystem could become one of the most important steps towards achieving complete technological autonomy in naval propulsion management.





Agencies







