



A Pakistani Navy vessel sustained considerably more damage than an Indian warship following a collision in the North Arabian Sea in September, according to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.





Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, the Navy Chief said the incident involved India's INS Kolkata and Pakistan's PNS Hunain while the Indian destroyer was deployed under Operation Urja Suraksha near the mouth of the Gulf of Oman.





The operation is aimed at assisting and reassuring Indian merchant vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters affected by regional tensions and conflict. The Indian Navy has maintained a sustained presence in the area to support commercial shipping and help ensure safe passage.





Explaining the circumstances surrounding the collision, Admiral Swaminathan said it was not uncommon for naval vessels to operate in close proximity at sea, often involving competitive manoeuvring.





However, he suggested the Pakistani vessel approached dangerously close to the Indian destroyer.





"It's not unusual for ships to come close to each other at sea, and of course you manoeuvre in a little bit of competition, not so friendly.





That ship was manoeuvring and I suppose it came dangerously close," he said.





The admiral indicated that the Pakistani vessel may have mishandled the situation, describing it as having reached "a point of no return" as the two ships closed the distance between them.





"When two ships are closing each other, the ship tried to manoeuvre away from our ship, I suppose, but it touched our ship. Luckily, it touched our ship in a position where we had no damage, but that ship had a lot more damage," he said.





According to Admiral Swaminathan, the impact caused little or no damage to INS Kolkata, while the Pakistani vessel appeared to suffer significantly greater consequences before withdrawing from the area and returning to port.





He said it was difficult to determine the full extent of the damage sustained by the Pakistani warship after it departed.





"But certainly, at the point of impact, that ship was impacted a lot more; our ship was okay," he added.





Asked whether the Pakistani vessel remained in refit more than two months after the collision, the Navy Chief declined to elaborate, saying only, "So, let's leave it at that."





The admiral also commented on the sinking of an Iranian warship by a United States submarine earlier this year after the vessel had participated in an Indian-hosted international naval event.





The Iranian vessel had attended the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam in February 2026, a multinational gathering intended to strengthen friendship, solidarity, cooperation and maritime partnerships among participating navies. It was later sunk while returning home amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.





Describing the development as awkward, Admiral Swaminathan noted that the warship had recently taken part in a friendly and collaborative naval engagement organised by India.





"Obviously, it is an awkward thing for anybody to have a submarine ship visiting you in what has been very largely a friendly exercise. It's collaborative; it was an International Fleet Review, and an International Fleet Review, you invite foreign friendly countries to come and participate simply because you want to express a certain friendliness, a certain solidarity, a certain sense of collaboration and partnership," he said.





At the same time, he stressed that the United States Navy's action could not be described as illegal under international maritime law because the attack occurred in international waters after the vessel had left Indian jurisdiction, and the United States and Iran were already engaged in conflict.





"But having said that, it is not an illegal thing what the American ship has done. It was in international waters by then, out of Indian waters. It was out. It was well out of Indian waters," he said.





The Navy Chief clarified that Indian territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles from the coastline, beyond which vessels operate in international waters.





He further explained that military engagements during wartime are not restricted to a single geographical area and can occur across multiple oceans and maritime regions.





"I mean, you would recollect in the Second World War, people fought in all kinds of oceans. You know, they fought in the Atlantic Ocean; they fought in the Pacific Ocean. When you're at war, you just take a shot at your adversary wherever you can," he said.





However, Admiral Swaminathan stopped short of judging whether the American action was appropriate, saying that was a matter for the United States Navy to address.





"Was it a correct thing to do or not? That's not something that I can answer for. That was something that the United States Navy would perhaps need to answer for," he said.





He also underlined that India’s involvement with the participating vessels had concluded once the fleet review ended and the ships began their return voyages.





"As far as we are concerned, we finished with the exercise. We say we bid them farewell. We said thank you so much for coming. And after that, they're pretty much on their own. And this happened when they were on their own," he said.





ANI







