



Rehman Gul, a former Pakistan Army captain who once fought against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Waziristan, has been appointed commander-in-chief of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), marking a striking transformation from serving the state to leading an armed separatist movement against it, India Today reported





Known within the organisation by the nom de guerre Mureed, Gul was unanimously elected by the BLA's senior command council after consultations with the group's leadership and field commanders.





The announcement was made by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch. Gul succeeds Bashir Zeb, whose departure from the position was announced by the group on 3 November.





Before his elevation, Gul headed the Majeed Brigade, the BLA's suicide bombing unit, a role that placed him among the organisation's most influential figures. His appointment comes as violence continues to intensify across Balochistan, where security forces and insurgent groups remain locked in a prolonged conflict.





Pakistan's military said on Friday that it had killed 31 militants in operations conducted across Balochistan since 3 November. The province has remained the centre of Pakistan's insurgency-related violence, with Balochistan accounting for nearly 59 per cent of the country's violence-related deaths during the third quarter of 2026.





Born in August 1984 in Nushki, Gul belongs to the prominent Mengal family, a clan with longstanding links to tribal leadership and regional politics. His family background reflects the complex political and nationalist currents that have shaped modern Balochistan.





According to accounts cited in regional reporting, Gul is related through his mother's side to Lawang Khan Mengal, who fought against the Pakistani state during the insurgency of the 1970s, and to Gul Khan Naseer, the renowned Baloch poet, politician and former education minister of Balochistan.





Gul joined the Pakistan Army in 2002 and served for roughly eight years with the Frontier Force Regiment. He graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy's 109th Long Course and later participated in counter-insurgency operations against the TTP in both North and South Waziristan.





His final military assignment before leaving the army in 2010 was along the Line of Control in the Kotli sector of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to assessments by security analysts, Gul may have become increasingly disillusioned during his military service, particularly over what he reportedly viewed as the repression of fellow Baloch by the Pakistani state.





Shortly after leaving the army, he joined the BLA and steadily rose through its ranks. He held command positions in Kharan and Kalat before taking charge of the Majeed Brigade. His growing influence eventually earned him a place on the group's senior command council, paving the way for his appointment as overall chief.





Gul's family reflects the divisions created by the long-running conflict. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency says one of his brothers, Sarab Khan Baloch, remains a serving army officer, while another brother, Meeran Baloch, was reportedly associated with the BLA.





Beyond his military and insurgent activities, Gul has also used poetry as a means of expressing his political beliefs. He reportedly authored two poetry collections and wrote articles praising fellow Baloch fighters, further cementing his standing within nationalist circles.





His appointment is widely viewed as significant because he combines formal military training, combat experience and years of insurgent leadership. As Balochistan continues to experience rising instability, Gul now assumes command of one of the region's most prominent separatist organisations at a particularly volatile moment in the province's conflict.





Agencies







