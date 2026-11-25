



Former Pakistan Air Force pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, is set to make history as the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong space station and the first Pakistani astronaut to take part in a Chinese crewed spaceflight mission.





Ali has been selected as a payload specialist for the Shenzhou-24 mission, which is scheduled to launch aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-west China on 25 November 2026 at 8:18am Beijing time, equivalent to 00:18 GMT, 5:18am in Pakistan and 5:48am IST.





He will fly alongside veteran Chinese astronaut Tang Hongbo, who will command the mission, and flight engineer Wu Yi. The mission is China's 41st crewed spaceflight and will mark the first joint mission involving Chinese and foreign astronauts.





Following launch, the spacecraft is expected to carry out a rapid autonomous rendezvous before docking with the Tiangong space station's Tianhe core module. Ali is expected to spend approximately five days to a week aboard the orbiting laboratory before returning to Earth on the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, which has been docked at the station since May 2026.





During his stay, Ali will conduct scientific research focusing on biotechnology and photosynthetic micro-organisms, contributing to a wider program of space science experiments aboard Tiangong. Chinese officials have indicated that the mission will support a broad range of research and operational activities on the station.





The flight represents a major milestone for Pakistan's space ambitions. Although entrepreneur and polar explorer Namira Salim travelled to space aboard Virgin Galactic's Galactic 04 mission in October 2023, Ali will become the first Pakistani astronaut to undertake an orbital mission and the first foreign national to board China's independently operated space station.





His participation stems from a bilateral space cooperation agreement signed between China and Pakistan in February 2025. Under the program, Ali and fellow Pakistan Air Force pilot Khurram Daud underwent extensive astronaut preparation in Beijing, including simulator training, centrifuge sessions, emergency response drills and Mandarin language instruction.





Additional reports indicate the pair were selected through a rigorous multi-stage process involving medical, psychological and technical assessments before being named reserve astronauts earlier in 2026. Their training took place at the China Astronaut Research and Training Centre.





Speaking ahead of the mission, Ali emphasised the significance of the flight for his country, stating: "I want to assure you that I am not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis."





The mission also highlights the growing strategic partnership between Beijing and Islamabad in space exploration. China has launched multiple Pakistani satellites over the years, while Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is working with China on future lunar exploration initiatives.





Pakistani officials have indicated that ongoing cooperation could eventually lead to participation in a Chinese lunar mission targeted for around 2028, potentially expanding Pakistan's role in international human spaceflight and deep-space exploration.





For China, Ali's inclusion aboard Shenzhou-24 marks a significant step in opening its human spaceflight program to international partners and demonstrates the expanding global reach of the Tiangong program as Beijing continues preparations for future lunar missions before 2030.





Agencies







