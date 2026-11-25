



Adani Defence & Aerospace Chief Executive Officer Ashish Rajvanshi has stated that the Bagheera AT-1 vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile system was developed over a period of 18 months and incorporates 60 per cent indigenous content, reflecting the company’s broader effort to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.





According to Rajvanshi, the development process involved building expertise across engineering, system integration, supply chains and life-cycle support. He said, “Bagheera AT1 was developed with the same approach over 18 months, during which we built capabilities across engineering, system integration, supply chains and lifecycle support.





This anti-tank system is designed to have 60% indigenous content, combining proven missile technology with an indigenously designed high-mobility armoured platform to meet the operational requirements of our Armed Forces.”





The company recently carried out successful demonstrations of the Bagheera AT-1 at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The trials validated both day and night engagement capabilities and included a two-missile tandem firing along a single beam against a target representing an armoured vehicle. The demonstrations also involved an aerial-target engagement at extended range, followed by a static display of the complete system.





Rajwanshi emphasised that indigenisation extends beyond local manufacturing and requires the creation of sustainable industrial and technological capabilities within the country.





He said, “For Adani Defence & Aerospace, indigenisation is much more than our ability to manufacture locally. We strongly believe in creating long-standing and credible capability to fulfil the requirements of our Armed Forces. This is how indigenisation progresses: by absorbing technology, building engineering expertise and steadily increasing the value created by Indian industry.”





Adani Defence stated that the Bagheera AT-1 has been specifically engineered for India’s varied geographical and climatic conditions. The system has been designed around the terrain, environmental challenges and operational requirements faced by the Indian Armed Forces across different theatres.





The platform integrates mobility, target acquisition, engagement capability and sustained firing capacity within a single system. At its core, the mobile anti-tank system combines the proven Kornet missile-system architecture, acquired through a technology partnership and transfer arrangement with the Russian original equipment manufacturer, with a high-mobility armoured 4x4 platform designed and developed in India for domestic operational needs.





The development of Bagheera AT-1 aligns with the wider national focus on increasing indigenous defence production and reducing dependence on imported military equipment.





By combining transferred missile technology with locally designed vehicle platforms and growing domestic industrial participation, the program represents another step towards expanding India’s self-reliance in advanced land warfare systems while addressing critical operational requirements of the armed forces.





ANI







