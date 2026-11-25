



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held what Mr Modi described as a "productive conversation", during which they reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and explored new avenues for cooperation across key sectors.





Following the telephone discussion, Mr Modi stated that both leaders examined ways to unlock fresh opportunities in trade and investment, as well as in defence and advanced technologies.





He said, "Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies."





The conversation comes at a significant moment, with India and Germany marking 75 years of diplomatic relations. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady progress achieved in bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in areas regarded as strategic priorities.





A major point of discussion was the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement. The two sides noted that the agreement could create substantial new opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and boosting investment flows between India and Germany. Germany remains one of India's most important economic partners in Europe, with strong links across manufacturing, engineering, clean energy, mobility and technology sectors.





The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern. They underscored the importance of continued coordination through multilateral forums in addressing complex global challenges and supporting international stability.





Highlighting the broader strategic dimension of the relationship, Mr Modi said, "India and Germany will also continue to work closely together to address global challenges and promote peace, stability and a rules-based international order."





The latest conversation builds on earlier high-level engagement between the two leaders. In September, Mr Modi and Chancellor Merz also held a telephone discussion in which they reaffirmed their determination to strengthen the bilateral Strategic Partnership across key sectors.





At that time, while commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Mr Modi described Germany as a vital pillar of India's engagement with Europe and an important partner in advancing global peace, stability and prosperity.





The continued exchanges between New Delhi and Berlin reflect the increasing importance both countries place on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defence, advanced technologies and global governance, as they seek to deepen a partnership that has become a central element of India-Europe relations.





ANI







