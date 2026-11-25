



Russia has again raised the prospect of nuclear weapons use as the war in Ukraine continues, with Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warning that Moscow could consider a "preventive nuclear attack" under certain circumstances.





According to Russian state media, Medvedev said that countries collectively opposing Russia had already created conditions in which Moscow was considering the possibility of launching a nuclear strike.





He stressed that Russia had not used nuclear weapons during what the Kremlin continues to call its "special military operation" because there had been no direct necessity to do so.





"The parties collectively opposing us have already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of launching a nuclear strike," Medvedev said. "The decision on Russia's use of nuclear weapons during the special military operation was not taken due to the lack of a direct necessity to do so."





Medvedev nevertheless made clear that any decision regarding the use of nuclear weapons would ultimately rest with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The remarks represent the latest example of Moscow's increasingly sharp nuclear rhetoric since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Russian officials have repeatedly highlighted the country's nuclear deterrent capabilities while warning against what they describe as growing Western involvement in the war.





The warning comes amid reports in German media, citing unnamed military and intelligence sources, that Russia could be preparing a launch connected to space-based military capabilities. The reports suggested Moscow may be seeking capabilities with the potential to threaten satellites in orbit, heightening concerns among Western governments over the militarisation of space.





At the same time, Russia is continuing to modernise its strategic nuclear forces. The International Institute for Strategic Studies recently reported that the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is entering operational service with the 62nd Missile Division of Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces at Uzhur.





The Sarmat is designed to replace the ageing RS-20V Voevoda and UR-100N intercontinental ballistic missile systems that have formed part of Russia's nuclear arsenal for decades.





The missile is a two-stage liquid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a post-boost vehicle. Analysts believe it can carry up to 15 multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles and may also be capable of deploying hypersonic boost-glide vehicles, significantly enhancing its strategic reach and survivability.





The deployment forms part of a broader Russian effort to renew its nuclear triad, which includes land-based missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and long-range strategic bombers.





Concern over Russia's strategic intentions has also prompted reactions from NATO. Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance would be prepared to defend itself against threats in space when questioned about reports suggesting Russia could be developing or deploying a nuclear-armed satellite capability.





Rutte's comments highlight growing attention among NATO members to potential security challenges beyond traditional battlefields, including space, cyber and critical infrastructure domains.





Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his call for direct negotiations involving Ukraine, Europe, the United States and Russia. He urged that such talks take place as quickly as possible and reiterated Kyiv's longstanding ambition to secure NATO membership.





"We must do everything to make sure that the four-party meeting -- Ukraine, Europe, America and Russia -- happens as soon as possible. We are ready to do this. Literally tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.





The renewed diplomatic appeal comes as Ukraine seeks continued Western military and political backing while exploring avenues for a potential settlement to the conflict.





Separately, Putin recently held trilateral discussions with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring the importance of major-power dialogue on global security issues.





Putin said the three nations shared interests in addressing several regional crises, including the war in Ukraine, and noted that the conflict had featured in his separate discussions with both Xi and Trump.





Trump, highlighting the immense destructive power possessed by Washington, Moscow and Beijing, argued that the world's three largest nuclear powers were uniquely placed to discuss reducing nuclear stockpiles and lowering the risk of nuclear weapons ever being used.





"As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. The power is unbelievable, unthinkable."





He added that while arms reduction remained an important objective, it was extremely difficult for nuclear-armed states to relinquish such capabilities once they had acquired them.





The combination of Medvedev's warning, Russia's deployment of advanced strategic missile systems, concerns over emerging space-based threats and renewed discussions among major powers has reinforced international focus on nuclear deterrence and strategic stability as the Ukraine conflict enters another prolonged phase.





Agencies







