



Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, describing the occasion as especially significant because it is India's first Diwali following what he termed the country's victory over decades of Naxalism and Maoist violence.





Addressing the troops, Modi praised their dedication, courage and sacrifices, stating that their efforts had helped bring an end to Naxalism in areas once severely affected by the insurgency. He said the achievement had opened the door to a new phase of peace, security and development.





Highlighting the significance of the moment, the Prime Minister said: "This Diwali in 2026 is truly special! This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali where crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism."





Modi noted that while millions of Indians were celebrating the Festival of Lights with their families across the country and abroad, he had chosen to spend the occasion with those responsible for safeguarding the nation. Stressing his connection with the armed and security forces, he told the personnel that they were members of his own family.





"Those who protect the nation, whether at the borders or within the country, those who are the guardians of the nation and the brave sons and daughters of Mother India, you are all members of my own family," he said.





Referring specifically to Bastar, a region that for years witnessed Maoist activity and security operations, Modi said the area was now experiencing fresh momentum in development and progress. He attributed this transformation to the persistent efforts of security personnel and the restoration of stability.





"You are all a part of my family. This time, I have come to celebrate Diwali in the forests of Bastar. This is a land where the menace of Naxalism once prevailed. However, owing to your sacrifice and dedication, the menace of Naxalism has now ended in this very region, and a new wave of development has begun," he remarked.





The Prime Minister also highlighted what he described as a major operational milestone for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). According to Modi, no CRPF personnel had lost their lives in operational incidents during the past year, which he characterised as a reflection of effective policies, strong resolve and improved security conditions.





"For the first time in 47 years, not a single CRPF Jawan has lost his life on duty in the past year. This is a victory for the country's right policies and strong resolve," he said.





Modi further stated that the combined efforts of security forces and the government's strategy had helped create conditions for lasting peace and accelerated development in regions previously affected by Maoist violence.





Elsewhere, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel at the Sherathang War Memorial near Nathula Pass in Sikkim. During the visit, he extended festive greetings to soldiers and their families while paying tribute to the fallen servicemen commemorated at the memorial.





"First of all, I would like to congratulate all of you and your family members on Diwali. I would also like to congratulate the martyrs of Sherathang War Memorial who have sacrificed their lives for us," Singh said.





The Defence Minister commended the armed forces for their discipline, commitment and sacrifices, noting that their vigilance along India's borders enables citizens across the country to celebrate festivals and live in safety and peace.





Agencies







