



In June this year, Indian defence technology firm Redon Systems Pvt Ltd successfully tested its fixed-wing loitering munition, the ACHUK series, in Nyoma, Ladakh, utilising propulsion motors developed by Vector Technics.





According to Ajit Kumar Pillai, Vice President of Strategy and Sales at Redon Systems, the team conducted week-long flight trials in the extreme high-altitude environment of Nyoma. Pillai noted that "the motor performance was superb" during the rigorous flight campaign.





To validate the propulsion system under rarefied atmospheric conditions, Redon Systems also transported its dedicated motor test bench directly to Ladakh to evaluate the Vector Technics units on-site. Pillai revealed that "surprisingly, the performance exceeded the theoretical values," underscoring the efficiency of the indigenous hardware.





The Hyderabad-based Redon Systems designs and manufactures the ACHUK series entirely in-house without foreign technology transfer. Equipped with electric propulsion, folding wings, and AI-driven optical homing, variants like the ACHUK-150 offer an endurance of up to 45 minutes and an operational range of 30 kilometres, capable of operating in temperatures as low as -30°C.





Vector Technics, also headquartered in Hyderabad, builds complete indigenous drone propulsion stacks—including brushless direct current motors, electronic speed controllers, and carbon-fibre propellers—entirely free of Chinese components.





This successful validation in Ladakh highlights a growing synergy among Indian defence Start-Ups, proving that domestically engineered unmanned aerial systems and propulsion components can outperform benchmarks in the world's most demanding mountain warfare theatres.





Agencies







