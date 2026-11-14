



India has taken a significant step forward in advanced manufacturing with the unveiling of the country’s first indigenously designed and manufactured Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) technology, announced Cochin Shipyard.





The breakthrough has been jointly developed by SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of NeST Group, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).





The announcement was made on 11 November 2026 during the inauguration of the Advanced Laser Engineering Centre and Hybrid Laser Arc Welding R&D Facility at NeST Hitek Park in Kalamassery, Kochi. The facility was inaugurated by Jose V. J., Chairman and Managing Director of CSL, and Dr N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of SFO Technologies.





The newly developed HLAW system combines laser welding, conventional arc welding, robotics and advanced automation into a single integrated platform. A key feature of the system is its high-power fibre laser source, which has been indigenously developed by SFO Technologies, marking an important achievement in domestic industrial technology development.





The technology is expected to deliver substantially faster welding speeds, deeper weld penetration, reduced material distortion and greater weld consistency. These advantages could improve productivity and manufacturing efficiency across a broad range of sectors, including shipbuilding, defence, heavy engineering, railways, energy and other strategic industries involved in the fabrication of large tanks, wagons and complex industrial structures.





The development is particularly noteworthy for India’s shipbuilding sector, where welding represents a critical component of vessel construction. By enhancing manufacturing repeatability, structural quality and production efficiency, the system has the potential to strengthen the competitiveness of Indian shipyards and industrial manufacturers.





The project also represents a major contribution to the country’s efforts to reduce dependence on imported laser welding platforms and establish stronger indigenous capabilities in advanced manufacturing technologies. It aligns closely with the broader objective of increasing technological self-reliance in strategically important industrial sectors.





“This is a proud moment not only for SFO Technologies but for Indian manufacturing. By developing the high-power fiber laser source in-house and integrating it with advanced welding, robotics and automation, we have demonstrated that high-end manufacturing technologies can be conceived, engineered and built in India,” said Dr N. Jehangir.





Highlighting the importance of the collaboration, Jose V. J. said that the partnership demonstrated how engineering innovation could be applied to address practical industrial requirements. “Cochin Shipyard’s collaboration with SFO Technologies has enabled the joint development of a technology that is relevant to shipbuilding and other manufacturing industries. The Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding has the potential to improve productivity, quality and competitiveness across Indian manufacturing,” he said.





The Advanced Laser Engineering Centre will serve as a hub for research, testing, validation and commercialisation of advanced laser technologies. Beyond supporting industrial adoption, the facility is expected to contribute to the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat while helping position Kochi as an emerging centre for high-end industrial innovation and advanced manufacturing in India.





The introduction of indigenous HLAW technology comes at a time when nations are increasingly seeking domestic control over critical manufacturing capabilities. Advanced hybrid welding systems are considered essential for next-generation shipbuilding, defence production and heavy engineering projects because they combine precision, speed and automation while reducing production costs and improving product quality.