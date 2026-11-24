



Asia's strategic landscape is shifting across the South China Sea, Manila, Shenzhen, and Pakistan, as examined by Griha Atul on Spotlight. These developments test whether diplomacy, rules, and internal political consensus can keep pace with power politics and facts on the ground.





On 17 November 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Manila for the seventh Quad Leaders' Summit. Held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit—and ten years after Shinzo Abe articulated the free and open Indo-Pacific vision in 2016—it was the first leaders' gathering in over two years.





Albanese stated that the four nations are stronger together in advancing peace, security, stability, and prosperity, while Modi declared that the Quad is here to deliver. The leaders reaffirmed support for ASEAN, condemned terrorism and violent extremism, and committed to ongoing counterterrorism cooperation.





Rather than relying solely on declarations, the summit produced practical initiatives, including a Quad Business Leaders' Forum set to debut in Mumbai in early 2027. The grouping also agreed to hold its first Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration exercise in early 2027 with maritime patrol aircraft from all four countries to boost information sharing.





Leaders further committed to deeper cybersecurity intelligence sharing to deter cyberattacks and backed the Quad Artificial Intelligence Accelerator alongside the Quad Super Intelligence Accelerator. Building on earlier ministerial plans for over $85 million in regional AI assistance, these efforts aim to coordinate funding, technology deployment, and access to trusted AI, while Australia expanded its Cable Connectivity and Resilience Centre to cover electricity cables.





Trump called the meeting fantastic and highlighted emerging technologies, economic security, regional stability, and domestic AI infrastructure—calling AI bigger than the industrial revolution. Discussions also covered critical mineral and broader supply chains, with India's strategic leverage resting on securing dependable supply alternatives. Alongside the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit, India used Manila for three back-to-back multilateral engagements.





At the 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Manila on 15 November 2026, Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro reported provisional agreement on roughly 80 per cent of the negotiating text for a South China Sea Code of Conduct with China. However, with no deal finalized, ASEAN will miss its 2026 target under the Philippines' rotating chairmanship and carry talks into Singapore's 2027 chairmanship.





Core unresolved issues include whether the code will be legally binding, as Beijing prefers a non-binding text while Southeast Asian states seek grounding in international law despite China's broad claims rejected by an international ruling.





Disputes also persist over geographical scope—including whether to cover the Paracel Islands claimed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan or risk implicitly recognizing Beijing's ten-dash line—as well as defining provocative actions and prohibited conduct such as island reclamation, harassment, or offensive deployments.





Analysts warn that the remaining 20 per cent is the hardest part: CSIS's Gregory Poling cautioned that a non-binding or scope-undefined code would accomplish little, ISEAS's Ian Storey stressed trust and consensus, and NTU's Collin Koh warned against a hollow box-ticking exercise. Meanwhile, clashes continue between Chinese and Philippine vessels over EEZ operations, water cannons, and resupply missions, alongside disputes involving Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and Chinese fishing boats near Indonesia's North Natuna waters.





China's expanding footprint is sharpest at Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands, where large-scale dredging and land reclamation began late last year. Satellite imagery analysed by CSIS and the Lowy Institute—with Lowy's Lowell Bautista noting a ten-month transformation along a roughly six-kilometre axis into an island rivalling China's largest atoll—shows Beijing building a nearly three-kilometre runway.





September Planet Labs imagery reviewed by Deep Dive indicates the runway—the second in the Paracels alongside Woody Island and three Spratly airstrips—could accommodate large aircraft like transports, aerial refuelling tankers, and bombers, potentially becoming operational by mid-2027. Former defence attache Bonji Ohara warned it could strengthen Chinese sensing near Vietnam, expand control near vital shipping lanes, and restrict US and allied forces—such as Australian submarines—during a contingency.





CSIS's Harrison Pretat noted the runway and harbour will boost military and paramilitary resilience, even as claimants still hold outposts and maintain some offshore access while global pushback lags amid other crises. Vietnam condemned the work in August as illegal and demanded a halt, while Beijing claims civilian and local economic benefits, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles cited regional pressure, and Lowy's Hunter Marston noted ASEAN's divided views on China.





Two days after Manila, on 19 November 2026, Xi Jinping hosted Trump and Vladimir Putin at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen on the sidelines of APEC—the first-ever three-way in-person meeting of sitting US, Chinese, and Russian leaders, lasting about eighty to ninety minutes after Xi and Putin met on 18 November. They issued a four-point Declaration toward Peace backing UN reform, higher refined petroleum output for energy security, state consent and official immunities against misuse of courts like the ICC, and nuclear risk reduction and non-proliferation.





The declaration omitted Ukraine and Iran, coming nine months after New START expired as Washington sought to bring Beijing into a successor framework while Beijing argued Washington and Moscow hold far larger arsenals.





The meeting underscored asymmetry: Xi gained stature as convener, Putin projected great-power parity and diplomatic cover regarding his 2023 ICC arrest warrant without conceding on Ukraine, and Trump gained a direct channel while slamming "old school" diplomacy.





Crucially, no US-China missile launch notification agreement was reached to match existing US-Russia and Russia-China arrangements, while European leaders in Berlin—joined by Trump via phone from Air Force One—called the summit largely a photo opportunity and stressed Europe's role in European security.





Pakistan's Provincial Restructuring Storm





In Pakistan, a proposal to split the four existing provinces—Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan—into roughly fourteen smaller units (such as four each in Punjab and Sindh, and three each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, alongside a mayor or chief minister and ~25-member assembly model for Islamabad, with other models ranging from twelve to fifteen units or ~160 empowered districts) has sparked fierce backlash. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi floated smaller units on 30 July citing governance collapse and proposed a referendum on 12 November, with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also discussing the options.





Under the preliminary referendum idea, nationwide voting would be counted by province to gauge district and city support without ethnic or linguistic lines, citing Article 48(6), though altering boundaries requires a constitutional amendment under Article 239(4).





Thousands of Sindhi nationalists have protested across Sindh against what they view as military targeting of their homeland, with some raising slogans like "Sindh is not Pakistan" or demanding an independent Sindhudesh, while critics link the push to powerful army chief Asim Munir and his close aide Naqvi despite no formal Munir blueprint.





The dispute strains Shehbaz Sharif's coalition with the PPP, even as MQM-P's Mustafa Kamal backs a referendum pointing to December and Farooq Sattar accused Bilawal of incitement, criticized eighteen years of PPP rule in Sindh, and named a proposed Karachi unit after Liaquat Ali Khan—leaving Sindh's veto and constitutional hurdles intact as regional tests remain unresolved.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







