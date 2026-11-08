



Excavation work at the South Portal of the Shinkula Tunnel commenced on 06 November 2026, marking a significant milestone in the progress of this strategically important infrastructure project.





The development signals the start of tunnelling operations from both ends of the tunnel, a move expected to accelerate construction and improve overall execution timelines.





With excavation already advancing steadily from the North Portal, simultaneous operations at both portals are set to enhance construction efficiency and support faster project delivery. The achievement represents another important step towards establishing reliable all-weather connectivity in one of India's most challenging high-altitude regions.





Lt Gen Harpal, Director General Border Roads (DGBR), virtually witnessed the commencement of excavation activities at the South Portal, underscoring the significance of the occasion. His participation highlighted the continued focus on delivering critical connectivity infrastructure in remote and strategically vital areas.





The Shinkula Tunnel forms a key component of efforts to strengthen year-round access between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Once completed, the tunnel is expected to bypass the snowbound Shinkula Pass, ensuring more dependable movement of people, supplies and essential services throughout the year.





The project is also expected to enhance connectivity along the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha axis, which serves both developmental and strategic requirements. By reducing disruptions caused by heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions, the tunnel will improve accessibility to remote settlements while supporting faster logistics and transportation.





The commencement of excavation from the South Portal therefore marks more than a construction milestone. It reflects steady momentum towards the completion of a landmark high-altitude tunnel project designed to deliver enduring all-weather connectivity and strengthen regional transport infrastructure.





"Accelerating Progress Towards Early Completion!" remains the guiding focus as work advances from both ends of the tunnel.





Agencies







