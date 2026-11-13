



Upcoming trials of Northrop Grumman's Talon Blue drone, designated YFQ-48A by the US military, are set to demonstrate how a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) can launch from a ski-jump aircraft carrier next year.





Following its maiden autonomous flight in Mojave, California, in October 2026, the jet-powered drone's upcoming deck launch holds immense strategic relevance for India's maritime ambitions.





Unlike flat-deck carriers equipped with catapults to fling jets airborne, India's indigenous carrier INS Vikrant relies on a bow ski-jump ramp angled at roughly 14 degrees. Aircraft on the Vikrant take off entirely under their own power, utilising the upward-curved ramp and the warship's forward speed into the wind to lift heavier fuel and weapon payloads into the sky.





Proving that an uncrewed jet can safely launch off a ski-jump deck and seamlessly integrate alongside crewed fighters within an air wing of 30 to 40 aircraft will validate a crucial operational concept for New Delhi.





India is actively pursuing its own unmanned wingman capability through the Naval Collaborative Combat Air Vehicle (N-CCAV) program. Centred on the Abhimanyu platform, this indigenous effort is spearheaded by the Bangalore-based Start-Up NewSpace Research & Technologies.





Selected under the Ministry of Defence's iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) initiative via ADITI 2.0, the Start-Up showcased a half-scale model at Aero India in February 2025 before signing a formal design-and-development contract in April 2025. While a proof-of-concept aircraft was targeted for 2026, the system remains in development rather than operational induction.





Designed with swept wings and low-observable features, the jet-powered Abhimanyu is intended to augment—rather than replace—the Indian Navy's crewed MiG-29K and Rafale-M fighter fleets. Operating semi-autonomously under high-level pilot commands, the drone is built to fly ahead of manned jets to execute surveillance, electronic warfare, radar jamming, decoy, and strike-support missions.





Despite the shared ski-jump launch architecture, a key technical divergence remains in how these aircraft return to the ship. While short take-off and vertical landing decks lack arresting gear, INS Vikrant employs an arrested recovery system, requiring aircraft to catch one of four deck wires with a tail hook to decelerate safely.





The US Navy previously demonstrated autonomous carrier landings when the X-47B touched down aboard the USS George HW Bush in 2013, and it plans to regularly operate the MQ-25A Stingray from its flat tops from 2029 onwards.









Consequently, while an international ski-jump launch demonstration offers valuable validation for India's naval aviation roadmap, New Delhi will still need to independently master deck recovery.





Shipboard storage, deck handling, maintenance, and arrested recovery procedures for the N-CCAV will all require rigorous testing aboard Indian warships before operational deployment.





Agencies







